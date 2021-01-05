Who creates the flavours? Go behind the scenes at the Whittaker's chocolate factory

Megan Sinclair, new product development manager at Whittaker’s in Wellington, spends her days combining flavours and taste testing new products.

It’s every kid’s dream to work at a chocolate factory. Images of Willy Wonka’s fabulous factory spring to mind, dark chocolate rivers winding through the scene.

Megan Sinclair, the new product development manager at Whittaker’s in Wellington, is living that dream – albeit without the chocolate rivers – designing flavours and roasting batches of beans in her little lab on the factory floor.

It’s called the micro-lab, and within its walls there are cupboards of flavours and scents, everything from cake batter to beetroot, a mini bean roaster, and a mixing machine called a melange.

In this, she can make 12 kilogram batches to test flavours, or 45kg batches in the one in the room next door; small quantities compared to the tonnes pumped out by the main factory on a daily basis.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Special exemptions requests to enter NZ on the rise

* Wellington Chocolate Factory takes out two golds and a silver in national awards

* The tiny chocolate factory in the bush



A production trial can take all day, but the flavours are planned anywhere up to two years in advance.

Creativity is important. Sinclair’s first chocolate design was Dark Ghana with peppermint 12 years ago, but since then she’s worked on hundreds of concepts, only a few of which ever make it to production.

“That’s why I love my job. No one project is ever the same.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Flavours begin in the micro-lab, but only a few make it onto supermarket shelves after rigorous tasting and testing.

Sinclair loved food and science at school, but as yet there was no degree which combined them. Food technology would come later. “My careers adviser told me to become a home ec teacher.”

She graduated with a diploma in microbiology, and made the move to the UK, where she landed a job as a private cook for some well-connected people, including comedian Michael Barrymore, and Sir Martin and Lady Woods, owners of big technology company Oxford Instruments.

They lived on a farm on the outskirts of Oxford, and she was there for 14 years. They had a big organic garden, and Megan was able to use what was available to make fruit leather and jams.

Realising her passion for creating things with food she went back to university, to Oxford Brookes, to undertake a Masters in food technology.

Monique Ford/Stuff Megan Sinclair spends much of her time in the micro-lab, combining flavours in different quantities to create new flavours of chocolate which may someday make it to supermarket shelves.

On one occasion a guest speaker gave a talk in one of her lectures, which Sinclair described as her “epiphany, lightbulb moment”.

The speaker was a flavourist, otherwise known as a flavour chemist. Sinclair was amazed. “I thought, ‘Oh my god, I can be paid to make flavours for people?’”

With that in mind, she applied for a graduate job at the world’s largest herbs and spices company, McCormicks.

She spent five years there, but hated the routine, craving excitement and creativity. Her clothes smelt constantly of spices, and some flavours in the micro-lab cupboard took her straight back to those days.

She was keen to start a family back in New Zealand with her partner. Back in Wellington she cold-called Andrew and Brian Whittaker. “I knew I could help them.”

She was invited in for a chat, and then for a proper interview, a factory tour from Brian, and was eventually offered a job.

Monique Ford/Stuff New creations begin as sample blocks in the lab, to be tasted by the rest of Sinclair’s team, and then reworked until perfect.

Social distancing and PPE enabled the staff, Sinclair included, to do their job, with some of her flavour trials during that time happening in her home kitchen, and her kids were happy to help.