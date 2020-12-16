Superstar chef Yotam Ottolenghi to appear live in Wellington and Auckland

Superstar English-Israeli chef and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi will appear live in New Zealand next year in support of his new book, Ottolenghi Flavour.

Ottolenghi will speak at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on June 15, 2021, and at The Civic in Auckland on June 16.

Released earlier this year, Flavour focuses on vegetable-based dishes like aubergine dumplings alla parmigiana, hasselback beetroot with lime leaf butter, miso butter onions, spicy mushroom lasagne and romano pepper schnitzels.

Supplied Yotam Ottolenghi will give two talks in New Zealand next year.

The Flavour of Life tour will see Ottolenghi talk about topics including simple vegetable dishes, home cooking during the Covid-19 pandemic, and leadership in hospitality.

Flavour is Ottolenghi’s eighth book, following works including Plenty, Jerusalem and Ottolenghi Simple.

Born and raised in Israel, he has been instrumental in popularising the use of Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean foods and flavours in Western cooking, as well as promoting the use of vegetables as the feature of a dish.

He has twice won the prestigious James Beard Award for food writing as well as a slew of other accolades, including two Observer Food Monthly Best Cookbook Awards for Plenty and Jerusalem.

Ottolenghi also owns six restaurants and delis in London. He has also featured regularly on cooking shows, including MasterChef.

Presale tickets for the Flavour of Life tour are available now from Ticketmaster. Tickets go on general release on Monday, December 21.