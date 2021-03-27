Lockdown, one year on: Unusually challenging opening day for Wilson Barbecue owners Casey and Blair Wilson

Blair and Casey Wilson finally managed to open their Wilson Barbecue restaurant after Covid-19 delayed the opening.

Opening a restaurant is tough at the best of times – but tougher still from isolation, with a sick toddler, as the city moves up alert levels on your opening day.

Despite it all, you could call Casey and Blair Wilson lucky; their hospitality business survived Covid-19 while many around Wellington were forced to shut.

The couple, who already had their Wilson Barbecue food truck pre-Covid, were about to open a proper restaurant, also called Wilson Barbecue, in Johnsonville in April.

But those plans were scuttled when New Zealand went into lockdown from 11.59pm on March 25 to 11.59pm on April 27.

READ MORE:

* Hard to make Covid contingency plans, Auckland business owners say

* Government tells businesses: Put QR codes back up

* Coronavirus: Auckland alert level 3 extension 'disappointing' for hospitality



Opening day was then set for August 12, but coronavirus was not yet done with the Wilson family.

It was August 11 when four new cases of Covid-19 were found in the community in Auckland and the following day Auckland was put into alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand – including Johnsonville – into alert level 2.

It was also August 11 when Casey took toddler Noah for medical attention after he showed some Covid-19 symptoms.

He ended up getting a Covid-19 test, and mother and son were put into isolation at Wellington Hospital. Blair was ordered to isolate at home.

ROSA WOODS Casey and Blair Wilson pictured with their son Noah, at their Wilson Barbecue food truck in 2020.

This meant that they had to orchestrate the restaurant’s opening amid new level 2 restrictions – such as having just one server per table and spacing out seating – from afar.

It was 5pm when Noah’s test came back all-clear, and they were able to make opening night after all.

They now looked likely to survive a rocky year, but it had been tough, she said. Their food truck normally did a lot of weddings but many of those were cancelled, and the Newtown Festival was usually one of its busiest days of the year but was postponed in 2021.

But the new restaurant was going well, with good support from the Johnsonville community, and they had set up a sideline business selling barbecue sauces and rubs.

“However, we are impacted each time we go to level 2, as bookings are cancelled, and we see less walk-ins, which is always tough,” Casey said.

In April 2020, Hospitality New Zealand president and Wellington bar owner Jeremy Smith said up to 35 per cent of hospitality businesses would likely close within six months.

That would mean 50,000 to 60,000 people out of work across all hospitality – including bars, restaurants, and accommodation – nationwide.

This week, he said things hadn’t turned out as dire as forecast, thanks to the wage subsidy and some helpful landlords.

But it only took a walk past the empty businesses on Courtenay Place – many of which were hospitality outlets – to see Covid-19 had hit the industry hard.