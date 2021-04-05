Auckland woman's pantry inundated with larvae from packet of brown rice

Lee Gunn found larvae crawling through her food cupboard and traced them back to a packet of SunRice brown rice.

Rice is off the menu for an Auckland woman after she found “maggots” had eaten their way out of a packet of rice and inundated her pantry.

Lee Gunn had been preparing her nightly icecream when she spotted a small worm-like creature inching its way across the cone.

She chucked the cone, and when she inspected the cupboard she found dozens of the larvae crawling throughout her food cupboard.

Immediately the Freemans Bay woman went to work trying to find where they were coming from, and soon discovered a packet of SunRice brown rice where some grains were moving.

“They had just obviously eaten their way through the packet and were crawling everywhere in the pantry,” Gunn said.

“That saying: Coming out of the woodwork? I now know what that means.”

She said since the worms were small and about the size of grains, it was possible some people might not spot them before they ate them.

She is not the first to have that concern, with Auckland woman Salima Ali finding the same problem with the same brand of rice in 2020.

She had been pouring her rice into glass jars when she spotted the small larvae wriggling around.

At the time, Brendan Gould of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) told Stuff an incursion investigator believed the worm-like creature was possibly an indian meal moth, a common pest in stored products worldwide.

They were not considered a biosecurity risk, Gould said.

“These stored product pests are regularly notified to MPI, with higher incidence over the summer months,” Gould said.

“People usually unwittingly buy them in stored products in the egg stage which is invisible in the product, and only when they have finished feeding and emerge as adults (the mating and dispersal stage) do they become obvious.”

Gunn said rice was off the menu for her for the foreseeable future.

A spokesman for the SunRice Group said food safety was extremely important and all products were subject to stringent quality assurance processes.

He said rice and wheat were prone to the occasional infestation in warm climates and the issue could happen anywhere.

Customers who had concerns about products could email ConsumerRelations@sunrice.com.au or call 0800 114 760, he said.