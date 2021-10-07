Top tips for finding a wine that makes you smile

Let the New World Wine Awards Top 50 list help you when choosing a bottle of wine.

If the wine aisle gives you performance anxiety, the New World Wine Awards are here to help.

Designed to help Kiwis find great wines at affordable prices, the annual awards name 50 top drops priced at less than $25, all available at your local New World.

Co-chair of judges Jen Parr says the awards are designed to make wine shopping less daunting. "Because the Top 50 are all under $25, you don't have to make a significant investment to try something new and find a wine that makes you smile."

She says there's no right or wrong when choosing wines – you're the only one who knows what you like.

"I truly believe the customer is the expert – everyone is on their own path, and they can use these awards to travel further on their journey."

So with a world of wines to explore, ask yourself these questions to start your wine discovery journey:

What flavours do you enjoy?

Your favourite foods can be a great place to start when looking for new wines to try. For example, if you like tropical fruits you'll enjoy the luscious fresh flavours of Wairau River Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2021 or Seifried Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2021, both Gold medal-winning wines in the New World awards.

If you like sweet, spicy foods you might try the aromatic Lawson's Dry Hills Gewürztraminer 2019, with flavours of rose and ginger. If you're a fan of apple pie, try the Saint Clair Marlborough Origin Chardonnay 2019, in which the judges discerned gala apples and golden pastry, or if you enjoy nutty flavours, try the te Pā Chardonnay 2020, named Champion Chardonnay in the awards.

Where would you like to be transported?

Another way to discover wines that resonate is to revisit varieties that you've enjoyed in the past, perhaps while on holiday.

"Wine has the ability to transport people to different places in different times," says Jen.

So rediscover fond memories of sipping white wine in the sun in a Spanish tapas bar with the Villa Maria Reserve Hawkes Bay Albariño 2021. Named Champion Aromatic at the awards, this wine uses the Albariño grape from the north-east of Spain.

"It's sunshine in a glass," says Jen. "If you like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris, you're going to like this – it's a stunning wine."

Or if you've spent long evenings socialising around an asado grill in Argentina you can relive memories of that country's hero grape, Malbec, in the smoky notes of a La Mascota Malbec 2019 – winner of the Champion Single Variety Red.

When will you drink it?

Different occasions call for different drinks, so it's fun to shortlist favourites for a variety of events. Jen's top bubbly picks are Verde Brut and Graham Norton's Own Prosecco DOC Rosé, both Gold medal-winning wines.

"New Zealand is a fantastic producer of high-quality sparkling wine, and the classic Verde Brut is great for a celebration," she says. "The stunning Graham Norton pink Prosecco is also perfect to take to a party."

For a casual crowd pleaser, stock up on the juicy, fruity Summerhouse Pinot Gris 2021.

"Pinot Gris is a wonderful grape variety, offering aromatics, freshness and texture," says Jen. "It's safe for summer entertaining because everyone likes it and it goes with just about any food."

For Aussie Shiraz lovers who want to try something a little different, she recommends another Gold award winner, the inky dark Caravan Petite Sirah 2019. Rich with vanilla, spice and chocolate flavours, it will be the talk of the barbecue.

What will you drink it with?

Jen is loath to stipulate any hard and fast rules regarding which wine goes with which food.

"There are guidelines but what's most important is what people like – if it's something they enjoy, then it's not wrong."

She says Chardonnay is a go-to wine for enjoying with food, but Pinot Noir and Rosé are very versatile too.

"Rosé is a wonderful wine. I love it with an Indian curry – the freshness of the wine works well with coriander, spices and a little bit of heat."

The Champion Rosé in the awards, Waipara Hills Waipara Valley Rosé 2021, is delicious with prawns, smoked salmon and other seafood.

What do you already know and like?

Jen's final tip for discovering new and exciting wines is to build on what you already know and love. So if you have a favourite variety, look for award-winning wines using a similar grape, or if you enjoy wines from a certain vineyard, check what other varieties they offer.

"Someone who enjoys Pinot Noir will also appreciate one of my favourite wines from the awards, the Love Not War Organic Tempranillo 2019 from Spain. It's amazing."

Alternatively, once you've enjoyed the Trinity Hill Hawkes Bay Syrah 2020 that topped the Shiraz and Syrah category, you could go back for the merlot-dominated Trinity Hill Hawkes Bay 'The Trinity' 2020, which was named Champion Red Blend.

One way or another, you're sure to find a wine that brings a smile to your face.

