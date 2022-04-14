The real reason sustainably produced wines taste so good

At Yealands, everything begins and ends with safeguarding and nourishing the earth.

There's nothing like opening a bottle of crisp, vibrant Sauvignon Blanc to enjoy with friends and family – and it tastes even better when you know it's been made with sustainability at its heart.

For one of Marlborough's leading wineries, Yealands, everything begins and ends with safeguarding and nourishing the earth. Located on the northeastern tip of the South Island, Yealands Estate's spectacular coastal vineyard features a plethora of sustainability projects, from the solar-powered winery and wind turbines to a native plant nursery and even a butterfly haven.

And happily, the biodiversity that results from these measures produces wines that are bursting with flavour and character. Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris are consistently excellent, with the Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021 recently named Champion Sauvignon Blanc at the New World Wine Awards and Sauvignon Blanc of the Year in the Winestate Wine of the Year Awards.

Natalie Christensen, who has been chief winemaker at Yealands since 2019, provides insight into the winery's winning sustainable winemaking philosophy.

SUPPLIED Natalie Christensen, the chief winemaker at Yealands since 2019.

How does Yealands Estate work in harmony with nature?

I love how the sun that ripens our fruit also powers our solar panels, which in turn power everything from our winemaking equipment to our laptops. Also, the wildflowers that are planted between our vines help deliver goodness back to the land by increasing soil carbon and improving soil structure. Their beauty also attracts beneficial insects that help keep pests away and support our beautifully biodiverse ecosystem.

How do you support a healthy and diverse ecosystem?

I really love how we collect seeds and cuttings from our stunning coastal vineyard and nurture them in our native plant nursery until they're ready to be planted. This year alone, we've propagated 2,000 kōwhai, pohutukawa and harakeke. By planting these native shrubs and flaxes around our wetlands, we're helping enhance biodiversity and protect local ecosystems. They provide a habitat for native and local birds, attract beneficial insects, absorb floodwaters, sequester carbon, filter nutrients and runoff, prevent erosion and add to the natural beauty of our vineyard.

The presence of butterflies indicates a healthy ecosystem so, to attract monarch butterflies and create a safe haven where they can thrive, we've planted more than 200 swan plants and native trees in a part of our vineyard we call Butterfly Gully.

SUPPLIED Wildflowers that are planted between vines help deliver goodness back to the land by increasing soil carbon and improving soil structure.

What makes Yealands an industry leader in sustainability?

Sustainable practices are second nature to the New Zealand wine industry, and Yealands aims to be a leader in the field. Our philosophy is 'Think Boldly, Tread Lightly'. We were the first winery in the world to be certified Toitū carbonzero from day one, and the first wine producer in the world to receive the GC-Mark for being a Certified Green Company.

Innovative practices in the vineyard and winery include installing solar power and wind turbines and using biofuel from vine prunings in place of LPG for heating. The glass bottles used for the Reserve range are also lighter weight, and our cartons are made without dividers, requiring less energy to produce, and freighting them results in lower carbon emissions.

These measures have contributed to a 34 per cent reduction in emission intensity since 2012, but we aim for continuous improvement and our goal is to be carbon positive by 2050.

SUPPLIED Biodiversity ensures a healthier and more resilient environment for growing vines.

How does sustainability result in better wines?

Biodiversity ensures a healthier and more resilient environment for growing our vines. Yealands natural environment is beautifully biodiverse and abundant in flora and fauna, which results in our vines bursting from richer soil and producing wines which are full of flavour.

What's so special about your award-winning Sauvignon Blanc?

Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc is abundant in passionfruit, luscious lime and fresh herb flavours, with a vibrant, crisp finish. It is a generous, weighty style, with punchy fruit and herbal notes, and a delicious salty, almost savoury palate. The 2021 vintage picked up several fantastic accolades, and our Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc has also recently received double gold at the New Zealand International Wine Competition 2021.

SUPPLIED Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc is abundant in passionfruit, luscious lime and fresh herb flavours, with a vibrant, crisp finish.

What's next for Yealands?

We're excited about vintage 2022. The growing season has been fantastic, with consistent rainfall throughout winter and long, warm days during spring, setting the vineyards up well for flowering. It has been a classic Marlborough lead-in to harvest, with sunshine-filled days and cool nights, so the vines are green and healthy, with nice even bunches of grapes – all signs pointing to vintage 2022 delivering exceptional quality wines!

