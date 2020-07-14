Buckingham Palace to sell $76 gin made from Queen's own garden

It is an essential component of what is rumoured to be the Queen's favourite drink, not to mention a staple in cocktail hours across Britain's gardens.

This summer, fellow gin fans can enjoy the spirit with royal approval, as Buckingham Palace launches its own bottle.

RCT/Stuff.co.nz Sadly the new gin is only available for delivery in the UK.

The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) has launched a dry gin, made with ingredients hand-picked from the garden of Buckingham Palace.

It is described as the "perfect summer thirst-quencher" and will be served at forthcoming events at the palace. Infused with citrus and herbal notes, the gin is derived from 12 botanicals, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves from the palace.

It is the first time the trust has produced alcohol to its own recipe, although it has previously stocked a "Scottish heather honey" gathered from the beehives of the Balmoral estate.

Following in the footsteps of her late mother, the Queen's favourite drink is believed to be gin and Dubonnet - one part gin and two parts of the fortified wine, with ice and a slice of lemon - which she is said to enjoy immediately before lunch.

The trust's website offers its ideal serving suggestion, saying: "For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon."

The clear and turquoise glass bottle features a coronet and a ring of flowers entwined in a gold circle and a sketch of Buckingham Palace on the back.

Priced at £40 (NZ$76.80) for a 700ml bottle, the profits will go to the trust, which has admitted it is facing the "greatest challenge" in its history after the pandemic forced sites to close.

The charity maintains and displays the large collection of royal artefacts – from artwork to furniture – held in trust by the Queen for her heirs and the nation.

It is already seeking voluntary redundancies among its 650 staff and has taken out a £22 million loan after predicting losses of £30 million over the next year.

The 42 per cent ABV gin can be ordered online or in person, with RCT shops now open five days a week with new social distancing measures in place. The initial batch runs to about 950 bottles and is available for delivery to the UK only.

Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen's Galleries in London and Edinburgh are to reopen to the public on July 23.

Buckingham Palace and its gardens will remain closed to paying members of the public this summer.

Usually, thousands of visitors are able to view its lawns, flower beds and spectacular roses at the Queen's annual garden parties which were cancelled earlier this year as the scale of the coronavirus crisis emerged. The garden at Buckingham Palace provides a habitat for 30 species of birds and more than 250 different types of wildflowers.

The planting of mulberry trees was popularised in England in the reign of James I, and this royal association continues today, with 40 different species in the palace garden.