Recipe: Mandarin, fennel and kohlrabi slaw

Thank goodness for citrus season. When the days are short these little pops of orange and yellow bring a welcome freshness to the kitchen. The mandarin tree gifted by my father for my daughter’s fifth birthday is starting to earn its keep with the branches flush with fruit this season. It really is a gift that keeps on giving.

MANDARIN, FENNEL & KOHLRABI SLAW

This slaw is bright and crunchy, a flavoursome mid-winter salad. Kohlrabi may be a more obscure vegetable to source but, if you can, I rate it highly (if not then just leave it out). Coming from the brassica family, it is reminiscent of a sweeter and crunchier broccoli stalk. Kohlrabi is easy and fun to grow in temperate gardens, with the purple (or green) orbs growing above ground and taking up little garden space.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

¼ savoy cabbage (about 300g), thinly shredded

1 medium (300g) fennel bulb, greens trimmed

1 kohlrabi (250g), trimmed and peeled

Squeeze of lemon

3-4 mandarins, peeled

Sesame seeds (for sprinkling)

Nicola Galloway/Not For Syndication Mandarin trees really earn their keep in the winter garden.

Dressing

Juice of 2-3 mandarins, about 2tbsp

Juice of ½ a lemon, about 2tbsp

1tbsp rice vinegar

2tbsp soy sauce

1tsp honey

1tsp sesame oil

4tbsp olive oil

Method

Make the dressing by combining all the ingredients in a jar and shaking well.

Spread the shredded cabbage over a large serving plate.

Use a mandolin or sharp knife to thinly slice the fennel and kohlrabi and squeeze over a little lemon juice. Toss to combine to prevent browning then scatter the fennel and kohlrabi over the cabbage.

Peel the mandarins, slice thinly into rounds and add to the salad along with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Drizzle over 2 tablespoons of dressing and serve with extra dressing on the side.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, culinary tutor and homemade enthusiast. www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz