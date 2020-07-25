Recipe: Mandarin cakes with chocolate olive oil ganache

BOILED MANDARIN CAKES WITH CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL GANACHE

I prepare a ground seed and nut mix for using in baking – similar to LSA – including (but not limited to) equal quantities of golden flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and hazelnuts.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes mandarin boil + 20 minutes baking

Makes 9 mini cakes

Ingredients

4 medium unpeeled mandarins, about 150g

3 eggs

3tbsp honey or ¼ cup sugar

¾ cup standard flour (can use gluten-free flour)

½ cup LSA or ground almonds

1tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

Chocolate olive oil ganache

80g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

2tsp olive oil

Method

First, place the unpeeled mandarins in a small saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boil and cook for 30 minutes. Top up with extra boiling water as needed to keep the mandarins covered. After this time, drain and leave to cool completely.

Preheat the oven to 170C. Generously grease a medium-sized muffin tray (9 holes will be used) – or line with cupcake cases.

Halve the boiled mandarins and place into a food processor, along with the eggs and honey. Blend until smooth.

Add the flour, LSA, baking powder and baking soda. Pulse 6-8 times until just incorporated – don’t over mix or the cakes will be tough. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tray to fill 9 holes.

Bake for 18-20 minutes until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes then transfer the cakes to a cooling rack.

Make the ganache: Place the chocolate and olive oil into a bowl and set this over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Once melted remove from the heat, stir and cool for 5 minutes. Sit the rack of cakes over a plate or tray and slowly pour a tablespoon of ganache over each cake. Leave to set then use a small knife to loosen the chocolate drips and place these on top of the cakes to decorate.

Store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, culinary tutor and homemade enthusiast. www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz