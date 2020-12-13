Supermarket sleuth: Five of the best vegetarian burgers for summer barbecuing

Once upon a time, only the most desperate or worthy vegetarians would have chosen to eat plant-based burgers.

They always seemed such a punishment to the palate – dry, flavourless and grim discs of (supposedly) edible moral high ground. In 2020, that’s changed massively. While there are still a few dubious ones on offer, vegetarians or people who simply want to eat more vegetables are now spoilt for choice. It’s hugely exciting to see so many locally-made plant patties making the most of Aotearoa’s excellent vegetables.

Summer barbecue season seems some way off as I write this (wearing two merino layers and thick socks), but I can confirm that the following vegetarian burgers taste equally good eaten in front of the heater.

I’ve discovered, they’re also a brilliant working-from-home lunch, or emergency dinner option for those nights when you have no time or mental energy to think about what to eat.

Amino Mantra Black Truffle and Thyme Plant Patties ($12.99 for 360g – 4 patties)

These are absolutely fantastic. They’re full of rich, umami flavours (thank you, truffles and shiitake mushrooms), with a satisfying mouthfeel from black quinoa and flaxseeds. My tasting panel loved these. The people behind Amino Mantra (husband and wife team, chef Pritesh Kajaria and food scientist Trang Duong-Kajaria) suggest eating these with creamy mash and red wine gravy, which sounds heavenly – and definitely weather-appropriate for a traditional Wellington summer.

Food Nation Cauliflower, Turmeric and Ginger Happy Patties ($10.49 for 400g – 4 patties)

These were another hit with the tasting panel, who were intrigued by the spices and pleased by the texture. Mushrooms, chickpeas and kūmara also play a part in these golden patties.

They have a softer texture than many of their counterparts, which makes them easy to eat and prevents them from drying out. Great with a salad and some punchy dressing.

Bean Supreme Hemp Burgers (with Green Peas, Spinach and Kale) ($7.29 for 340g – 4 patties)

Bean Supreme reigns over the chilled vegetarian food section in my supermarket, with a vast array of patties, sausages and other plant-based eats. My 12-year-old vegetarian eating guide, Thomas Beaglehole-Smith, reckons the beetroot ones have the edge, but I preferred these deep green patties with their hint of hemp and perky pea flavours. These are great in a burger with lots of mayo, hot sauce, pickles and crunchy salad veg.

Linda McCartney’s Vegetarian Mozzarella ¼ lb Burgers ($7.99 for 227g – 2 patties)

A decade or so ago, I used to mock vegetarian friends who ate Linda McCartney “sausages” in the UK. It turns out they might have been on to something after all – these have a meaty texture and flavour, with a palate-smoothing dose of fat from the cheese. This kind of endorsement might put off ardent vegetarians (and the inclusion of mozzarella makes them off-limits for vegans), but if you think you’ll struggle to “sell” meat-free eating in your household, these could be a good gateway. The meat-eater on my panel voted these his favourite. “They’re like rissoles,” he sighed happily.

The Cool Gardener Pumpkin and Spinach Burgers ($6.49 for 400g – 5 patties)

There was some debate between the tasting panel as to whether these qualified as “burgers”, with one panelist claiming they were more like vegetable croquettes. I’m not sure they’d work in the traditional burger sense (wedged into a bun), but they were very popular with a young taster who would usually rather eat anything but pumpkin and spinach. The combination of crisp crumb shell and meltingly soft vegetable interior is pretty compelling – and I can’t help but think they’d be great next to a rasher or two of bacon.