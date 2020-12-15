Wellington cookie artist becomes surprise social media sensation

Natalia Campbell has become a social media sensation for her incredible cookies.

Natalia Campbell​ had no way of knowing that her son’s fifth birthday cake would change her life.

Thanks to that cake, she is now a global name with huge influence among a niche group of baking fanatics. Her videos have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Her influence is so big, that when TikTok wanted to expand in New Zealand, it headhunted her to become one of our first local influencers on the platform.

Supplied Natalia Campbell’s Cookielicious has been releasing designs for Christmas cookies.

And although it started with a cake, it is cookies that Campbell, a Wellington-based project manager, is known online for.

They’re normally simple vanilla sugar cookies, but their designs are anything but simple.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Chocolate chunk and chickpea fudge cookies

* Feeling the pressure to come out of lockdown thinner, fitter, smarter, and Tik Tok famous

* Top fives: Struggling to get motivated? YouTube is surprisingly helpful



Businesses commission her to make cookies promoting their brands. Her recent sea creature collection looked like toys, rather than edible snacks.

NATALIA CAMPBELL/Supplied Christmas cookies from Cookielicious.

About one million people viewed a video of her making a bunny cookie on TikTok, and 120,000 liked the post.

She has some major clout and it started with that birthday cake.

It was five years ago when her son asked for a Turbo cake. The task fell to her, but she wasn’t much of a baker. She searched online for inspiration and instructions, but stumbled upon a something slightly different. She found the phenomenon of cookie decoration, and decided to give it a go herself.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Campbell is one of New Zealand’s most popular TikTok creators. She was headhunted earlier this year to join the burgeoning social media platform, after amassing more than 100,000 followers on YouTube and 70,000 on Instagram.

NATALIA CAMPBELL/Supplied Cookielicious has more than 100,000 followers on YouTube.

Campbell hasn’t been on TikTok long, but is in the top 10 most popular local creators. She recalls not being interested in joining at first, but a staffer for the social media giant encouraged her to give it a go.

“I was reluctant to join TikTok in the first place, because I didn’t really want to make another type of video.

“I said I’d give it a go, and that if I didn’t have time for it, I would let it go. He said, yip that’s fine. But within a couple of months, it took off. I don’t know what happened, but it went boom,” she says.

NATALIA CAMPBELL/Supplied A Tik Tok staffer headhunted Natalia Campbell, of Cookielicious, to join the social media platform.

Campbell now sells merchandise, with tote bags and tops reading “frost like a boss”, and is commissioned to make speciality cookies and videos for brands. She was taking commissions from the public, but stopped because there were too many requests.

“I was going to burnout, doing my full-time job, making videos, taking orders, and then also taking my children to their things and having family time as well,” she says.

NATALIA CAMPBELL/Supplied The Cookielicious brand has more than 100,000 followers on YouTube, and many more on Tik Tok.

“I was starting to dread actually making cookies.”

Instead, Campbell started to post tutorial videos so viewers wanting to commission her to make special cookies could give it a go themselves – just like she did all those years ago.

NATALIA CAMPBELL/Supplied Natalia Campbell started decorating cookies five years ago.

Recipe

2 dozen simple vanilla sugar cookies:

Ingredients:​

175 grams icing sugar

225 grams salted butter (room temperature)

1 egg (room temperature)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (or any flavour your prefer)

1 teaspoon baking powder

420 grams all-purpose flour

Instructions:

Cream together butter and icing sugar. Add eggs and vanilla extract and mix well. Sift together flour & baking powder, add to the mixture little by little until well incorporated. Wait approximately 30 – 60 mins before working with the dough as it will firm up slightly. Roll the dough between baking paper and put it into the fridge for a few hours this will help prevent spreading. When the dough is a bit firmer, take it out of the fridge and cut into desired shapes (lightly dust with flour if necessary). Place the cut out cookie dough into a baking tray then put it into the fridge again for another 1-2 hours, this will also help prevent spreading. Bake cookies at 180° Celsius for approx 10-15 minutes (times may vary slightly depending on your oven). Leave the cookies overnight to cool, or for at least four hours.

NATALIA CAMPBELL/Supplied Natalia Campbell’s baby yoda cookies.

Icing

Ingredients:​

500 grams icing sugar (sifted)

¼ tsp cream of tartar

3 large egg whites

5ml vanilla extract (or any flavour you prefer)

Gel or liquid food colouring of your choice

Instructions:

Sift and mix the icing sugar and cream of tartar together in a bowl of an electric mixer. Stir in the egg whites to moisten the sugar and beat the mixture on low speed to evenly distribute the egg whites. Turn the mixer to medium speed and continue to beat about one to two minutes, just until the icing is silky and very white. (The icing will lighten and thicken as you beat it. Take care to not overbeat the icing, carefully watch the mixture until it turns to crisp white, and to only beat it at high speed at this very thick consistency.) Add in the flavouring extract of your choice. (Take care not to over beat the icing.)

Recipie courtesey of Cookielicious NZ.