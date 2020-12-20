Beekeeping’s rise: Why swarms of Kiwis have taken it up post-lockdown

Beekeeper Chanel Brinfield constructed her hive as part of her studies. She leaves marbles in a bowl of water below it so bees can drink without falling into it.

As sourdough and veggie gardens soared in newfound popularity around the country in 2020, so too did apiculture. Nicole Barratt explores why.

In one corner of Chanel Brinfield’s backyard, next to a chicken coop, bees hum in their hive. It’s a relatively new home for the insects, constructed by Brinfield, 34, a few weeks back. She opens the hive to inspect it, spots her queen bee, then points out the brood– the eggs, larvae and pupae of bees. Some cells are already capped with honey. “They’ve definitely been busy,” she says.

Brinfield is among a slew of new beekeepers who have avidly embraced apiculture post-New Zealand’s Covid-19 lockdowns. In October to November’s end alone this year, Apiculture NZ received more than 500 new beekeeper registrations, the majority of which are hobbyists.

Brinfield moved to Wakefield, Tasman, from Wellington after the country’s first lockdown earlier this year.

“I’ve always wanted to have more of a self-sufficient lifestyle, and I’ve always been interested in being a hobbyist beekeeper.”

NICOLA BARRATT Honey bees store nectar in its stomach to carry it back home. While the nectar is in the bee’s tummy, it mixes with enzymes and proteins which turns the nectar into honey.

Her move south, paired with the Government’s zero-fees offer of industry courses offered an opportunity to do just that. Currently she’s enrolled in an Otago Polytechnic apiculture course based in Nelson.

“I work as a nurse, and it’s manageable to do alongside that.”.

For Brinfield, beekeeping is meditative. “Sometimes I just kneel by the hive quietly and watch, they’re fascinating. You become conscious too of things the average person probably wouldn’t be, like weather, the wind, when things are flowering; it’s a great way to become more connected with everything around you.”

A jump in interest

Apiculture New Zealand’s Charlotte Lee-Smith says they’ve noticed Kiwis’ interest in beekeeping rise this year across the country. They can tell, as every new beekeeper needs to register their hive under the American Foulbrood Pest Management Plan.

“Levels of popularity are definitely up. It’s continually gone up over the last five years, but I think people are just interested in general now in what they can do in their own backyard after Covid.”

Beekeeping is certainly no new trend, there was a particular spike in interest a few years back in backyard and urban beekeeping. No longer was beekeeping confined to sprawling rural areas of the country, a beekeeper was just as likely to be your neighbour. The trend was linked to people learning about the importance of bees and a desire to live more sustainably. Some reported growing their own food at home but not getting results because of the lack of pollination, so that steered them towards beekeeping.

But in 2020, taking on projects linked to the land and sustainability have grown exponentially, if the world’s newfound passion for sourdough loaves and vegetable gardens amidst a pandemic are anything to go by. Be it baking, gardening or whatever hands-on hobby Kiwis might have picked up, confined to the home these activities were grounding, not to mention satisfying. They were bound by a common theme: slowing down, and appreciating where things come from.

Beez Thingz, a South Auckland-based company who sell nucleus colonies and queen bees (as well as rent hives) has experienced popularity soar first hand with orders and enquiries from new beekeepers. Beez Thingz’s Ibrahim Mohammed says demand for bees has been up 70 per cent this year, and they can’t keep up with it. He agrees Covid has had some part to play in it.

NICOLA BARRATT Students gather around their tutor during a lesson as part of their New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 3), which is now funded by the Government.

“There’s been huge demand for starter colonies from all over the country. Quite a lot of sales of these new colonies have been to younger groups, around the 25-30 age bracket, who are just trying it out. A lot of them are wanting to live more off the grid after Covid.”

In just the last week, Trade Me says they’ve had 2,800 searches for ‘beekeeping’, and 69,000 searches for ‘bee’. But it’s not just bee suppliers who have noticed a spike in interest in their products and animals. Mohammed says he’s spoken to local chicken breeders who have said the same thing. “I think it really just goes alongside people wanting to know where their produce comes from.”

The beekeeping bandwagon encompasses some familiar faces. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and the UK’s David Beckham both took up beekeeping over lockdown, and shared photos of their hives and harvests earlier in the year.

Fees-free means no barrier for entry

The Government’s announcement of free courses in construction, agriculture and community work (covered by the $320 million targeted training fund), naturally contributed to Kiwi beekeepers’ numbers. Funding has been available from July as part of NZ’s Covid-19 recovery plan.

The Eastern Institute of Technology (with Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, Gisborne campuses) offers a Certificate in Apiculture, and enrolments totalled 87 students this year, compared to 48 students in 2019. Apiculture tutor Guilherme da Silva Vilhena says about 20 per cent of students want to get into commercial beekeeping, for the majority it’s a hobby. Age in the classroom spans from 19 to 69.

At Otago Polytechnic 400 students across the country enrolled in 2020 in their Certificate in Apiculture (Level 3). Campus manager Kelly Gay says they’ve had significant interest in enrolments in apiculture and a number of their land-based programmes this year. General horticulture, nursery and fruit production were up there alongside beekeeping. “There’s a whole raft of things that have happened post-Covid, but one is people have become more interested in how they can make a contribution to saving the planet. So certainly the government making a lot of primary sector training free has had a multiplying effect [on apiculture course enrolments], I think. For a lot of people it was the last barrier.”

The buzz on bee health

NICOLA BARRATT Hives are stacked and ready to be delivered on trucks by Beez Thingz in Auckland. They’ve had orders from across NZ this year, from Invercargill and Dunedin all the way north.

Honey has been in hot demand overseas. Covid-19 saw a renewed interest in natural food sources. Monofloral mānuka honey exports were up 23 per cent this March, and total honey exports from NZ were higher in April than in any previous month. One UK shopper bought $62,000 worth of a Northland mānuka honey in a single transaction from department store Harrod's.

Bee populations internationally have been threatened for some time now by complicated causes like viruses, climate change, habitat loss and pesticides. But thanks to a history of good beekeeping practice and strict biosecurity legislation, NZ enjoys a healthy bee population.

Auckland Beekeeping Club president Steve Leslie notes that in the USA, often there are large numbers of hives and bees transported to one area for pollination, therefore they’re more susceptible to disease transmission. NZ doesn’t have that to the same extent.

“We've got a lot more hobbyist beekeepers and honey production is much larger in New Zealand for beekeepers compared to pollination.”

Because we haven’t faced the same challenges, this year’s increase in beekeeping hobbyists won’t dramatically change our beekeeping landscape, Leslie says, but regardless, it’s positive.

“Councils are quite supportive too of suburban and urban beekeeping, and that’s helped both individual beekeepers coming into beekeeping, and the diversity and market overall for honey in New Zealand.”

At the end of the day, the country’s latest swarm of beekeepers simply means more people are becoming aware of bees and their importance to the environment, which is good news for us and the trees.

NICOLA BARRATT There are three types of honey bees that live in a beehive: a queen bee, worker bees and drones. In an average beehive during the summer months, you can expect to find one queen bee and about 250 drones, 60,000 worker bees.

For Brinfield, plenty of the coming summer days will be spent in her beekeeping suit with her hive. If she manages to produce enough honey, the first pot will likely go over the fence to her neighbours. “That’s the thing that’s amazing in itself when you keep bees– you go from being a person who wants to be more connected to their environment, to actually being more connected to the people around you, too.”