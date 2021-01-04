'Influential' US wine magazine has Marlborough sav flying off the shelves

Allan Scott managing director Josh Scott, left, and chief winemaker Bruce Abbott make sure they are consistent with their wines.

An American wine magazine has listed a Marlborough wine among the best wines of 2020.

Wine Spectator has released its ‘Top 100’ for the year, with the Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 2020 taking out the number 23 spot.

The magazine, one of the world's leading authorities on wine, reviewed more than 15,000 wines from around the world in blind tastings.

Selections are based on four criteria: quality (represented by score), value (reflected by price), availability (based on the number of cases made or imported into the US) and, most significantly, the “X-factor”, a compelling story behind the wine.

READ MORE:

* 'Extraordinary' vintage helps Marlborough wines to awards spree

* Nelson's Seifried Estate wins Champion Savignon Blanc trophy

* John Saker: Marlborough's cracking down. About time.



“Supple and succulent, offering a generous and juicy mix of passion fruit, key lime and ruby grapefruits flavour,” the magazine said. “Expressive and strong on the finish, with touches of freshly grated ginger and green tea.”

Allan Scott Family Winemakers chief executive Josh Scott said it was a huge recognition.

“Having this kind of judging is great because it is individual critical analysis, it looks at the wine by itself, as it is, and at the whole story behind it. It is different from wine competitions which are really competitive and judge wines against wines," Scott said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough is a blend of grapes from Lower Wairau and Rapaura vineyards.

Chief winemaker Bruce Abbott said consistency was the key to success.

Their sauvignon blancs had received 90-plus points from Wine Spectator three years in a row.

“Everybody has their own formula for what they want to do and achieve. Marlborough sauvignon is just fantastic, it is such a great variety, easy to work with and unique, so we are incredibly lucky,” Abbott said.

The 2020 sav was a 100 per cent Marlborough blend, with half the grapes from lower Wairau and the other half from Rapaura vineyards.

The US was the company’s biggest export market.

“My dad, Allan Scott, has done 99 per cent of the work in the USA, he knows all the hard work and all the background. Over the last two or three years, we have seen some really good growth,” Scott said.

“America will actually overtake the New Zealand market, which is pretty unusual because we are mainly a domestic market. It is fifty-fifty at the moment, but we are swinging to about 70 per cent export and 30 per cent domestic.

“This new award massively impacts our sales, the magazine is world influential. Sales have been nuts. Our computers have been running hot last week with the orders from the rest of the world. We will officially run out of stock on January 17, 2021.”

The front page of Wine Spectator would be framed and put in a private room with the winery's other awards.

Allan Scott Family Winemakers celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.

“I was a kid and I remember where the restaurant is now was just clay and dirt so my job on the opening day was keeping the dust down and that’s what I did all summer – spray the clay because there were so many people coming. It was pretty cool,” Scott said.

The company was working on new products, including a green ginger spitzer and a New Zealand summer rose spitzer.