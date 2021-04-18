Supermarket Sleuth: Five of the best hot chocolate mixes to try

The minute the weather turns just the littlest bit chilly, my thoughts turn to hot chocolate.

It’s the natural antidote to that bite in the air, to the melancholy which creeps up when you realise the sun now sets before dinner and it’s too cold to eat outside, anyway.

So then I open my drawer to find balled-up packets hastily tied up in rubber bands from last winter: the expensive one I bought from that boutique chocolate factory, the Cadbury, the Vittoria, the Milo.

I firmly believed that Milo was hot chocolate for most of my childhood, and I would drink it morning and night, with my 6.30am cartoons and my 3pm after-school snack. When I finally had a mug of the real deal that a friend’s mum had made during a primary-school sleepover, it sent me straight into shock. This was what was being kept from me?

Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash Hot chocolate is the natural antidote to that bite in the air that comes at this time of year.

Hot chocolate is a very universally loved drink, starting out in life as a core part of the Aztec culture around, oh, 1400 AD. What you’ll get in Italy, though (thick, sometimes with the addition of cornstarch) is very different from what you may find here (usually a lot thinner). There’s sometimes a point of difference made between “hot cocoa” (i.e. made using cocoa powder) and “hot chocolate” (i.e. made using a bar of chocolate), though I use it interchangeably here.

Drinking hot chocolate at specialist dessert cafes and restaurants nowadays means nearly always drinking it pure and melted: they use only the highest quality, it’s smooth and beautiful, and it costs you $14. Most of the time, I want the comfort of a hot chocolate, but without the Hot Chocolate price, and if you splash out just a little, some of the supermarket stuff will fulfil that richness requirement just fine. Here are five that I like a lot.

Supplied Luxurious, dark - it’s the sorta cuppa that I’ve always imagined they’d serve the love interests in Hallmark Christmas movies while the snow comes down around them.

Trade Aid Organic Drinking Chocolate ($6.15 for 300g)

I downed this so fast, you’d have thought I was starving and hot chocolate was the only cure to my sad, downward demise. It’s luxurious, it’s dark and it’s the sorta cuppa that I’ve always imagined they’d serve the love interests in Hallmark Christmas movies while the snow comes down around them.

Supplied This one is rich, with the sweetness coming through in the form of golden cane sugar, so there’s still a touch of that bitter edge which makes chocolate so addictive.

Kōkako Organic Drinking Chocolate ($8.99 for 250g)

There’s probably a reason I could only find this in the specialty section of New World sitting pretty next to Ceres Organics’ enlivened “Cacao” drink and microwave pork crackling (not joking). Quality, mate. It’s rich (they recommend you use four heaped teaspoons), with the sweetness coming through in the form of golden cane sugar, so there’s still a touch of that bitter edge which makes chocolate so addictive.

Supplied My go-to hot chocolate since I was 11 years old.

Vittoria Drinking Chocolate Dark Chocochino ($6.39 for 375g)

For a touch of instant sophistication, my go-to hot chocolate since I was a very sophisticated 11 years old is this version of Vittoria, which is not quite as rich as Kōkako or Trade Aid, but still maintains that dark chocolate sharpness -- very welcome when you’re otherwise drinking a concoction of milk and sugar.

Supplied With a warming kick of chilli, this is perfect for colder weather.

Tio Pablo Chocolate Azteca ($8.59 for 200g)

Do not sniff this straight out of the packet, unless you want a barrel of chilli to hit your nose, which it will. In the actual drink, though, the chilli adds a warming kick that dances across your tongue, pairing well with the other aromatic spices (cinnamon, nutmeg and even a tad of black pepper). Perfect for colder weather.

Supplied If you love Cadbury chocolate....

Cadbury Drinking Chocolate ($3.99 for 400g)

In pretty much every single one of these columns I write, there’s an entry that stinks of nostalgia, a beloved classic I’m almost afraid of leaving off the list for fear of a wave of New Zealander-backlash. Cadbury drinking chocolate tastes eerily similar to eating actual Cadbury chocolate (oddly reminiscent of their Easter eggs), just diluted down and the sugar content immensely jacked up.