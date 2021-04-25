Supermarket Sleuth: Five of the best baking mixes to try these school holidays

If you’ve got kids to entertain during the school holidays, cooking with them is supposed to be a fun, hands-on activity.

In some households, this will be true. In many others, it will be fraught with fights, mess and an expensive waste of ingredients. I’m all for using baking as a gateway to proper cooking and a way to cheer up a rainy afternoon, but I have one reasonably responsible child and I like to cook. If it’s not your bag, don’t feel like you’re a bad parent for handing them the TV remote instead.

However, if you want to find a middle ground, using a packet mixture could be the answer. The key elements of baking are all there (melting, mixing, licking the spoon) but there’s less risk and a higher chance of a good result. Worst case scenario, your kids might discover they love baking and want to branch out into the DIY-version. This might even lead to them cooking dinner one day! If you lay some ground rules (90 per cent of cooking is about cleaning up), this could be a good thing.

Somewhat daunted by the selection available, I narrowed the field down to products that were locally made and required the least additions. These ones are worth trying out.

Hill St Bases Choc Chunk Cookie Baking Mix ($6.99 for 400g)

This packet of joy was easily the winner among all the baking mixes sampled. The results were every bit as good – if not better – than a comparable made-from-scratch biscuit, with a satisfyingly dense texture, buttery taste and solid chunks of chocolate. My 11-year-old tester made them with ease (though admittedly her clean-up technique needs work; two days later I found the pot she’d mixed them in back in the cupboard with the lid on, unwashed). One packet made about 15 cookies and the box comes with handy instructions on how to turn the mixture into biscotti, or transform the cooked biscuits into icecream sandwiches. This Nelson-based company is obviously full of smart cookies and I could have filled this column with other examples of their great work. Highly recommended.

Cinderella Better Bakes Totally Nuts Slice Baking Mix ($8.00 for 450g)

My talented friend and star photographer Carolyn Robertson introduced me to these nutty slabs during a series of long photo shoots. When I asked her for the recipe, she laughed heartily and pulled out the packet to reveal her secret. They’re a great solution if you find it hard to keep nuts in the house for baking because they get eaten by random snackers. Pro tip: adding a tablespoon of cocoa to the mixture changes it up and cuts the sweetness. Makes about 16 pieces.

Mrs Higgins Choc Chew Cookie Dough ($8.19 for 480g)

If you’re the sort of person who could never walk past one of Mrs Higgins’ stores without stopping to buy a just-baked cookie, you’ll weep with joy at the thought of being able to recreate the experience at home. This is very low-effort – the frozen cookie dough is pre-portioned and all you need to do is bake them. They are very sweet and quite large. In other words, you’ll only need one, but that’s unlikely to stop you from baking more. Stash a packet in the freezer for when you need to impress someone at short notice. Makes 16 cookies.

Edmonds Cafe-Style Rich Chocolate Cake ($4.95 for 535g)

I was in the middle of a work call when the 11-year-old appeared in front of me, brandishing two eggs. “Mum!” she hissed. “Are these size 6?” Having a kitchen Jackson Pollock’d with chocolate mixture was a small price to pay for being presented with a perfectly baked and iced cake a couple of hours later. A lot of packet cakes have a weird aftertaste, but this one was pretty impressive. It also had a generous amount of surprisingly fabulous icing, some of which I later scrubbed off walls, two tea towels and a t-shirt. If you’re a beginner baker and want to make a sweet treat for Mother’s Day, this is a solid bet.

Bakels Gold Label Divine Chocolate Lava Cake Baking Mix ($3.90 for 450g)

Successfully making lava cakes – the small, muffin-sized cakes that ooze molten chocolate mixture when you cut into them – defeats many experienced bakers. This budget-friendly version makes it easy. All you need to do is mix in some oil and water, then pour the mixture into greased or lined muffin tins. Fifteen minutes in the oven and you’ve got 12 lava cakes ready to serve with whipped cream and berries. Don’t be tempted to over-mix, or they’ll be peaky – and follow the advice to use vegetable oil (we used olive oil and the results were a bit grassy). The cooked cakes can be successfully re-blasted in the microwave to re-stimulate the “lava” – but they’re not bad cold the next day either.