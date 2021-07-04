Supermarket Sleuth: Five of the best bags of coffee you can grab during the weekly shop

Lower Hutt coffee shop Espresso Rescue tries to use te reo all year round, not just during Maori Language Week.

For my last column, I’m going back to my roots. Around two years ago, I wrote a story ranking a selection of the instant coffee available at the supermarket. It went crazy online.

Turns out that people have very strong, passionate feelings about the liquid they ingest as part of their daily rituals, and some of these strong, passionate feelings landed in my inbox with furious aplomb. But, you know, I get it. I’m very into coffee myself.

Writing about coffee is going back to my roots in another way -- I’ve been drinking it since the age of around 12 or 13.

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash A lot of the bags available at the supermarket are roasted locally, and many by independently owned companies, too.

My mum is a massive cafe goer, and she would drag me along for her daily cuppa everyday after school since I was a kid, slightly irritated that hot chocolate did not earn her an extra stamp on the loyalty card. So I was highly motivated to graduate to mochas.

It’s all been downhill from there; these days, you’ll catch me waxing lyrical about microroasters, V60 drippers and grind size.

Since I’ve already stuck my neck out with instant coffee, here is my take on the best bags of beans (whole or grinded -- they usually offer both at the supermarket, but everything on this list is plunger grind, for convenience sake) you can use in your plunger or other brewing device.

Rene Porter/Unsplash These days, you’ll catch me waxing lyrical about microroasters, V60 drippers and grind size.

If you have a little more time in the day, I genuinely recommend brewing rather than filling your mug up with instant -- the taste and enjoyment level is leaps and bounds ahead.

New Zealand doesn’t have a shortage of coffee roasters, and supporting local, wherever you are, is a good idea. A lot of the bags available at the supermarket are roasted locally, and many by independently owned companies, too.

So see ya. And drink good coffee, always.

Coffee Supreme Filter Roast Ethiopia Guji

$9.99 for 200g

Coffee Supreme is one of the best-known names in the business for barista-made coffee -- you’ve probably seen its brand poking out of the outside wall at a cafe near you.

This is my favourite of the options Supreme have put into supermarkets. Fruitier, bouncier, and more acidic, it’ll take some adjustment if you’re used to the “darker” roast coffees, but as a result it’s the most interesting.

Vibe Coffee Dark N Twisted Dark Roast

$9.50 for 200g

Only on the shelves at limited New Worlds at the moment, Vibe Coffee roasts near my home suburb in the very industrial Wairau Valley (on the North Shore, if that place seems alien to you) and I’ll often visit its on-site café for an espresso brew of this very stuff.

This is for dark-roast lovers (so, most New Zealanders I’ve found). A bold blend with Guatemalan and Indonesian beans.

Kōkako Aotea Plunger

$11.99 for 200g

Aotearoa-based Kōkako started in 2001 and is about to celebrate its 21st anniversary.

Priding itself on its sustainable sourcing and practices, Aotea’s blend of Fairtrade beans is a great pick for a more medium-body filter (more “tea-like”), especially as you can easily taste the more floral and fruity notes.

Havana 5-Star Plunger

$9.60 for 200g

Our supermarkets are littered with Havana, which made its start in Wellington and was one of the OGs of the coffee roaster scene. I haven’t tried all the blends they offer, but I like the 5-star, which has chocolatey and sugary notes that make it universally pleasing and good for people who are used to drinking espresso only.

L’affare Colombia

$6.99 for 200g

Most of the coffees I mentioned above (bar the Supreme Guji) have been blends, while this is what’s called a “single-origin”, meaning all the beans come from one region.

It’s generally thought that you can taste the complexity and true expression of the bean better in a single-origin cup, with their edges less dulled down.

This one works particularly well as a filter: all golden syrup, rolled oats and toasted muesli. A breakfast coffee.