'The art of perfection': Four top chefs reveal their kitchen inspiration for Restaurant Month

Kiwi chef Matt Lambert talks about his journey from Michelin-rated chef in NYC to now running his new venture, The Lodge Bar & Restaurant, in Auckland's Commercial Bay.

One of the biggest drawcards to this year’s sprawling Restaurant Month, which sees four weeks of discounted dishes and unique events, is the return of the acclaimed Chef’s Table series.

The programme offers the chance for Auckland gastronomes to get up close and personal with some of the city’s most revered chefs.

The big names on the bill include Gareth Stewart and Uelese Mua from Viaduct eatery Euro, Ryan Moore from fine-dining haunt The Grove, Matt Lambert from Commercial Bay’s new Lodge Bar and Dining, Mr Morris’ head chef Michael Meredith and MASU’s renowned Nic Watt.

Ahead of their hosting the chefs sat down with Stuff to answer all on their upcoming evenings, their culinary inspirations, and their biggest lessons learned in the kitchen.

David White/Stuff Nic Watt of Masu.

Nic Watt

What draw does the local dining scene have that is unique to Auckland?

Auckland has a dense and diverse dining scene and there is a broad culinary profile that the consumers can choose from. For example there is MASU​ for Japanese, Cassia​ for Indian, Ahi​ for Kiwi or INCA​ for South American.

What food trends are emerging in the culinary scene right now?

Like my restaurants MASU and INCA, food trends are seeing chefs cooking over charcoal and wood. Chefs are going back to cooking more naturally and embedding the flavours of embers into their cuisine.

What has been your most valuable learning experience in the kitchen?

Living and working in Japan taught me the art of perfection in imperfection, known as wabi sabi.

Who has influenced your cooking the most?

My greatest influence in cooking is a chap named Rainer Becker. I worked with him in Japan and London, and founded a restaurant group called ROKA​ with him. He has taught me the most about how to own and run a hospitality business.

If you could cook for anyone, who would it be, and what would you cook?

To be honest, I would love to cook for my brother. He passed when I was only a young chef, and to have the ability to show him what I have dedicated my professional life to would be a dream come true.

Supplied Uelese Mua (L) and Gareth Stewart will be hosting a Chef's Table evening at Euro as part of Restaurant Month.

Uelese Mua

Talk me through your Chef’s Table evening, what can we expect?

This is my first Chef’s Table event at Euro, and Gareth and I have gone half-and-half in creating the menu. My approach is very influenced by Gareth’s style, but I’ve added my own twist.

If you could cook for anyone, who would it be, and what would you cook?

It would be my grandparents. I’d cook something they used to make for me as a kid when they looked after me, traditional Samoan style food.

Who has influenced your cooking the most?

Gareth has played a massive role in my cooking; he’s always been a great mentor. My wife who does all the cooking at home is a big influence as well, she gives me lots of inspiration.

What is the most memorable meal you have eaten?

My awakening as a chef was when I was having a meal in France with my wife. I ordered a Caprese Salad, it was very simple, but it was during this dining experience that I sat back and took in my surroundings and realised that it’s not just about the food, it’s the overall experience and that’s what will bring back memories for you.

What has been your most valuable learning experience in the kitchen?

I would say making good use of your time, and always being hungry (not literally) to learn more and work hard.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Matt Lambert from The Lodge Bar & Restaurant.

Matt Lambert

Talk me through your Chef’s Table evening, what can we expect?

I’ve drawn a lot of experience from New York and will be doing a few things inspired by my time at The Musket Room.

I love cooking in tasting menu formats and providing an overall experience through a selection of dishes, some small, some heavy, but enough to encompass a total meal. From my menu I’m excited to be doing a quail dish that I’ve been doing for a long time.

What is the most memorable meal you have eaten?

Alinea in Chicago on my honeymoon was epic.

How has your cooking style evolved over time?

I would say over time I’ve developed restraint. I describe my cooking as simple and honest, and I’ve learnt I don’t need to manipulate things to create simpler dishes.

If you could cook for anyone, who would it be, and what would you cook?

Dave Chapelle. I’d ask him what he wants to eat and try to do my best version of that.

What ingredients are you feeling inspired by lately?

I love refreshing winter vegetables with a good dipping sauce. I’ve just made a dish with vegetable crudites, salt, radish, and a dipping sauce of bluff oysters.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gareth Stewart from Viaduct eatery Euro.

Gareth Stewart

What are some Restaurant Month highlights that you are particularly looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to welcoming new guests into Euro that might have had us on their list for some time. That’s a real highlight of partaking in restaurant month – you get to showcase what you have to offer to a new audience.

What draw does the local dining scene have that is unique to Auckland?

There are so many cultures in Auckland, and we celebrate that really well. New Zealand’s food culture has really stepped up and is now comparable to other major cities.

What has been your most valuable learning experience in the kitchen?

To always listen to that voice in the back of your head. You know when something doesn’t seem right so change it there and then. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

You’ve got a friend visiting you in Auckland from out of town, where do you take them to eat?

I really love Andiamo​. I know it is one of our restaurants, but it always delivers excellence. The food is always consistently tasty and the service represents a busy local.

If I wanted to show them something different I would take them to Ahi, because Ben Bayly’s food is next level, and he always looks after us.

How has your cooking style evolved over time?

I have learnt that less is more. I have peeled back components to allow the food to breath and sing without all the fuss. It is sometimes brave to do, as you have to be sure that what you put on the plate is enough to give our guests a memorable taste and experience.

For more information and dates on the Chef’s Table events, visit heartofthecity.co.nz.