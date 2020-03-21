Recipes: Rosehip syrup and Swedish rosehip soup

Rose hips are a great source of vitamin C, but they also contain scratchy fibres which is why the juice must be strained through a cloth.

Rosehips are not only a beautiful part of the autumn landscape – they are also a potent source of vitamin C and delicious as a cordial or tea. You can buy ready-made cordials (Aroha Drinks has a lovely one) or if you have access to some lovely big hips you can make your own!

ROSEHIP SYRUP

Ingredients

1kg fresh rosehips (or dried rosehips that have been soaked overnight)

600g (approx) sugar

Method

Have your bottle or jars washed and sterilised and ready go. Chop up your hips by whizzing them in the food processor in batches, and then pop them in a pot with 1¼ litres of water. Bring to the boil, and then turn down the heat and let them simmer away for about an hour.

Strain the liquid through some muslin – don't rush this step, allow a few hours or even overnight – you want to let the pulp sit dripping rather than push the fruit through to get all the juice.

Measure the liquid and add back into the pot with 300g sugar for every 500ml of liquid. Heat gently, while stirring, until the sugar has dissolved and then bring to the boil, skimming off any scum. Immediately turn off the heat and pour into your bottle or jars. It should keep for about four months – store it in the fridge after opening.

Fruit soups are much more common in places like Scandinavia, but we could do with making them more widespread here. If it is too weird for you, just drink it from a mug!

NYPONSOPPA (ROSEHIP SOUP)

Ingredients

4 cups fresh rosehips (or dried rosehips that have been soaked overnight)

2 litres water

100g caster sugar

1 tbsp cornflour

Method

Put the rosehips and the water into a large pot and boil until soft (this can take anything from 20 minutes to an hour, so keep an eye on them). Whiz them up in a food processor – in batches if necessary – and then strain through some muslin. (You can strain the liquid again if you really want to make sure you get rid of the irritating hairs that are inside the rosehips.)

Add the liquid back to the pan and add the sugar. Take some of the liquid and mix the cornflour to a runny paste, then add this back to the rest of the liquid in a slow dribble, stirring all the time. Let simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until it has thickened slightly.

Traditionally this is served as a soup in a bowl with a dollop of whipped cream or creme fraiche and almond macaroons, but you can also pour it into a mug and serve it as a drink. It can be served warm or cold – I like it warm best.

Nyponsoppa can also be bought in packet mixes from Scandinavian speciality stores – some people dismiss them as not being the "real deal", but I think they are delicious – a great way to get your vitamin C and a cheerful rosy drink on a grey winter afternoon.

Cheers!