Coronavirus: Hamilton's Bluestone Steakhouse closing, more to follow

Punters enjoy a beer at their local bar on Thursday night at Craft.

With doors closed, capacity limited but the same rent to pay, hospitality owners are starting to wonder how long they can continue to keep their businesses kicking.

Hamilton's Bluestone Steakhouse is the first of Lawrenson Group's nine bars and restaurants in the Waikato (and one in Auckland) to close and chief executive John Lawrenson says it won't be the last.

He confirmed on Friday to Stuff one nightclub he owned, which he wouldn't name, would not be opening again and another was also in strife.

Waikato-Times Hamilton's Bluestone Steakhouse won't be reopening. CHRISTEL YARDLEY

Half of the businesses he owns still can't open under current operating restrictions, he said, including The Outback, Shenanigans, Hood and Bar 101 in both Auckland and Hamilton.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Rescue package fails to deliver for tourism and hospo businesses

* Coronavirus: Waikato eateries, hospo bosses prepare to entertain post-Covid-19 lockdown

* Wellington cafe Seashore Cabaret pays all 52 staff living wage



Prior to lockdown, Bluestone was making a profit, but due to the setup it wasn't possible to run it with limited numbers, he said.

The wage subsidy helped, but wages made up just 30 per cent of his total costs. The real strain came from commercial leases, he said. “Rent on The Outback is astronomical [and] that building has no capacity to earn anything right now.

Waikato-Times The Outback, owned by the Lawrenson Group. CHRISTEL YARDLEY

“You can't give notice and move out.

“These leases can be five, six to 10 years.”

Lawrenson said he spent about $2.2 million a year on rent across his venues, with some landlords demanding payment even while doors were shut.

“Some of my landlords are saying we want that rent now.”

While the Government made some changes to rental rules, giving businesses 30 days before they could get evicted instead of 10, it wasn't enough he said.

“The wage subsidy has lulled 1.6 million people into this false sense their job is just going to be magically waiting for them when this is all over.

“But what the Government has not done with this rent issue is make sure there's a job for those staff to come back to.”

As well as rent costs, he had tens of thousands of dollars worth of food sitting in chillers when the lockdown was enforced as well as kegs of beer that only had a shelf life of six-weeks.

On top of those losses, Lawrenson said GST was due on May 7, with most business having earned no money for half of March and all of April.

“That has to come from somewhere.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Lawrenson Group chief executive John Lawrenson says commercial rents need to be addressed for the hospitality industry. (file photo)

“The amount I still have to [pay] out after closing my doors is $1.6 million and who has that sitting around?

“It's not reasonable to think people have a years profit sitting in a bank account.”

For his bars that had been able to open, they weren't operating at full steam and needed more staff and security to comply with the three Ss.

Hamilton's House on Hood was one of his most popular bars, sitting up to 300 people for dinner on a normal night, he said.

But with current restrictions they could only have 100, and the dance floors full of people on Friday and Saturday nights were not possible.

“That's where the bulk of my money is.

“More staff, less customers and the same rent... and we are just being told to be kind.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Friday Government was not ruling out further intervention.

However, it was a tricky situation as it came down to the relationship between landlords and tenants.