Exclusive underground nightclub opens in central Christchurch

Austin Club is the brainchild of Nick Inkster, the owner of the award-winning OGB bar.

Welcome to Austin Club ... password?

A new exclusive nightclub has opened in a central Christchurch basement – and entry requires password, after you’ve navigated the nondescript alleyway to find it.

Austin Club is the brainchild of Nick Inkster, the owner of the award-winning OGB bar, voted Christchurch's best bar for the last four years.

Inkster said he always wanted to branch out into the nightclub scene, but was waiting for the perfect venue to become available.

The low-ceiling, 50-person capacity bar between Cashel St and High St is designed to replicate post-war parties held in the late 1940s and early 1950s, with a jazz/swing/blues house band and old-school varnish finished timbers on the bars, stools and cladding.

READ MORE:

* Level 2 trade 'a step in the right direction' for Christchurch businesses

* Bar review: The Parlour in Christchurch's Cathedral Square

* Consent sought to spend $1m on strengthening former hospitality site in Sol Square



With Inkster's hope of lifting the live underground music scene in Christchurch, Austin Club will feature a number of different bands and performers, each getting their faces on the club’s wall of fame, à la The Beatles in 1960s Liverpool.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Inkster says he always wanted to branch out into the nightclub scene, but was waiting for the perfect venue to become available.

Duke Street Kings, led by Christchurch musician Adam McGrath, of The Eastern fame, are the first house band to be featured at the new club. They're known for their energy and a range of bluesy numbers featuring piano, deep double bass, the trombone and many other sounds associated with jazzy music.

“They get the place humming,” Inkster said.

“I love designing bars and I’ve wanted a genuine late-night place for a while now. It’s a cool basement site, and Christchurch needs a cool new place.”

Inkster purchased the site in February last year, but plans were put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions. It’s about a 2 to 3-minute walk from OGB and he hopes customers will be tempted to go to both.

A new team of eight staff members have been hired to run the club separately from his other bar. Those staff have been working at OGB while they waited for Austin Club to eventually open.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The low-ceiling, 50-person capacity bar between Cashel St and High St is designed to replicate post-war parties held in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

“It’s all about creating a late-night vibe, a genuine Christchurch underground scene, and providing a different setting to bring it all together,” Inkster said.

The entrance alleyway is in between Mecca and Lululemon, opposite the Pink Lady rooftop bar, where you will find a cover door in front of the back entrance.

The club is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 3am, and house bands play from 9pm-12am. The password can be found on the bar's website or social channels.