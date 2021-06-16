Hamilton's Great Kiwi Beer Festival pulled due to 'unrealistic' police and DHB conditions

The Great Kiwi Beer Festival has pulled out of hosting their next event in Hamilton due to what it’s promoter calls “unrealistic conditions” placed on its liquor licence.

And Hamilton City Council says it’s a “stomach punch” for the city, with Mayor Paula Southgate saying they need to find common ground to make the festival work.

Event director Callam Mitchell said police and Waikato DHB had again opposed their alcohol licence application, which was the second time they had done so.

“We already had to attend a hearing earlier in the year for the festival in March, where we made a number of concessions to appease their concerns in order to obtain our licence. Now, they want to place further restrictions on the event.”

Mitchell said with the conditions they wanted to impose on the festival it meant they could not deliver it without seriously diluting it, which would have a negative impact on the customer experience and trade.

“Of concern to us is that the DHB and police provided identical, word for word reports and lists of objections.

SUPPLIED Hamilton got to host the Great Kiwi Beer Festival after it expanded out of Christchurch for the first time (file photo).

“While we expect these agencies to be collaborating to some extent, they should be providing their own independent reports.”

Mitchell said some of the conditions included wanting to further reduce service times by an hour, which they had already had to reduce for their 2021 festivals.

They also wanted a system where the number of drinks consumed per person could be restricted.

“People were seen with festival wristbands on heading into the city afterwards. In their view the 'amenity and good order to the locality has been reduced'.”

He said they also complained there wasn't enough shade, even though the majority of breweries were inside, and the layout and design of the festival meant people were “sitting on the grass” due to lack of seating options

Due to the wide range of objections, they decided to withdraw their application and not proceed with the festival.

Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said they wanted the city and community to enjoy these events, but they needed to ensure the safety of patrons and the public.

”Waikato police submitted recommendations to the promoters of the event to address concerns around liquor licensing and sale of alcohol and security onsite.

“We wanted to work with the promoter to address these concerns and indicated our desire for the event to go ahead.

“It is disappointing the promoter has elected to withdraw their application, rather than work with police.”

She said some concerns were the service of alcohol to intoxicated patrons and their timely eviction from the site, which was part of the alcohol management plan.

Mayor Paula Southgate said she was disappointed the organiser would not be bringing the event back to Hamilton for the third year, and she was not prepared to let the event just walk away.

“We need to find some common ground to make this work.

“I’m hopeful some constructive discussions with the promoter can occur very quickly, and we can get the event back on our calendar.”

Southgate said she felt for the promoter as well as local businesses who had taken part.

“This has been a very successful event for Claudelands, for the city and for all those involved over the last two years. I’m not aware of any good reason why the event shouldn’t return.”

Last year’s event involved 40 craft brewers and more than 35 street food vendors, many of them local, she said.

“This was a one-day, 11am to 6pm event. So we’re not talking about a wild weekend.”

Hamilton City Council estimated the economic benefit to the city was about $1.2 million.

“That’s being conservative. For an events and visitor sector trying to recover from Covid-19, this is a bit of a stomach punch,” she said.

“As it is, Hamilton already has three of our major city hotels being used as Covid-19 isolation facilities, so they’re out of action.

“Plus our city is helping house thousands of people in motels leaving an acute accommodation shortage. It’s a tough time for our events and visitor industry and this is another blow.”

During the 2021 and 2020 festivals there were 15 people treated by St John, but none for alcohol related harm, Mitchell said.

His understanding was there had also been no arrests.

“We’re naturally pretty disappointed, as I’m sure a lot of the public are.”

The DHB has been approached for comment.