Coronavirus: Why some bars can open in alert level 2 but others can't

Nelson restaurant and bar owners are preparing to adapt to level two rules with a new approach to their businesses.

A loophole in the Government's Covid-19 hospitality guidelines has seen some pubs and bars open on the first day of alert level 2.

The move to level 2 means bars and pubs can open with the primary purpose of serving food, while those that don't usually serve food must wait until May 21 to open.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision was based on the fact bars and pubs posed "the most risk" at spreading coronavirus - citing South Korea which reported a spike in new coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs.

But bars and pubs that serve alcohol alongside a meal can welcome a maximum of 100 customers, according to the government's Covid-19 website.

Those wanting an alcoholic drink will order from their table rather than at the bar, and customers can't be on the premises for more than an hour either side of their meal, according to guidelines provided by Hospitality NZ.

David White/Stuff Bars may only open under Covid-19 Alert Level 2 if the primary purpose it to provide food.

This means diners won't be able to hang around to keep drinking after they've finished their food.

David Down, who owns The Crown Sports Bar in Auckland's Point Chevalier, opened his doors for the first time in seven weeks at 12pm Thursday, which he said was "a huge relief".

It was "an absolute condition of entry" that everyone who enters must buy a meal, he said.

By 2pm, Down had only turned away two people, who were interested only in drinking. His kitchen had never been so busy, he added.

"We've had 32 patrons since midday, that's 32 meals that we've done.

While he was happy to welcome back his loyal customers, he acknowledged other people in the hospitality industry were still suffering.

David White/Stuff The Crown Sports Bar in Point Chevalier served 32 meals within two hours of opening on the first day of Covid-19 alert level 2.

Hospitality NZ Wellington branch president Matt McLaughlin, who owns the Danger Danger and Panhead bars, previously told Stuff bars unable to open under alert level 2 had become "the forgotten industry".

He feared the delay in opening could be the final nail in the coffin for many establishments in the struggling hospitality industry.

"As an industry, we're gutted ... We were pushed to the very back of the queue."

There are about 170,000 people working in hospitality in New Zealand, but McLaughlin predicted about 40 per cent would lose their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

"Every day we're shut makes things more and more difficult. To be closed for another 10 days ... I just don't know how some places are going to survive."

Ardern said last week that the decision to keep bars where drinking was the primary focus closed was an "insurance policy".

Those businesses would be able to open from May 21 using the "three S" requirements – seated, separated, and single service.