Why cider is shaking off its dusty old image to become a Kiwi favourite

The way we drink as a nation has changed.

We don’t have the rugby, racing and beer culture quite like we used to. These days, it’s just as commonly craft, culture and cider.

123rf Cider is experiencing a renaissance. A rebirth. A great rising in New Zealand.

The fermented alcoholic drink traditionally made with apples has come a long way since the Vikings were keen on it. It was consumed in the Roman Empire, then Greece and the Middle East. It has as long a list of varieties as it does traditions. Sparkling, still, medium, sweet, bottled, canned, apple, pear or berry. The list is forever growing.

The Brits love cider and are the biggest consumers of it per capita. In fact, more than 50 per cent of apples grown in the UK go to make the stuff. We’re not quite at that stage in New Zealand, but we certainly have a growing list of cider imbibers.

Cider used to have some negative connotations – the drink of the drunks with the brown paper bag, or the cheap loony juice for teenagers to take to a party. But that’s all changed. It’s now hip, in trendy bottles and cans and hitting the table in swanky bars all over the country. And in a world with a rising awareness of food allergies and dietary issues, cider is free from wheat and sulphites so offers a good alternative to beer.

Getty Brits love cider and are the biggest consumers of it per capita.

Specialty ciders are open to a lot more manipulation – and fun – than the traditional style. One of those specialist ciders made in New Zealand is Zeffer. And what a success story it is. The cider was first brewed and sold in 2009 at the Matakana farmers’ market and that’s where the company’s CEO Josh Townsend tried what Hannah Bower and Sam Whitmore were making.

“We were getting great feedback on the quality of the cider. I personally came across the brand at the farmers’ market not really knowing what cider was and just found it such a delicious drink that I decided to join the company,” Townsend says.

The company grew and then grew and then grew again. It moved from Matakana to Auckland and then to a large old winery site in Hawke’s Bay – where they are now. They’re stationed right beside the apples they crush to make the cider and can brew and bottle it all on site. Being in Hawke’s Bay allowed them to scale up quite quickly, and they went from making more than 3000 litres of cider in their first year, to what they say will be well over a million litres of the stuff in the coming year.

Supplied Zeffer have been brewing and selling Kiwi-made cider since 2009.

Townsend says New Zealanders love cider for lots of reasons. “I think it’s a really nice alternative to beer and wine. People like the lower alcohol content and the lower sugar content of our ciders and I think they’re just looking for that refreshing, clean taste.”

Christchurch small business owner Ollie Newman is a cider drinker and has been for decades. He started drinking it when most of his mates were still guzzling pints of beer. “I’ve never really enjoyed the taste of beer, as a thirst-quenching drink it would be the last thing I’d ever go to. I just find cider a lot more refreshing, it doesn’t bloat me and I enjoy drinking it.”

He also enjoys that there are so many more ciders to choose from these days. “Several years ago, there were two or three types of ciders – and now there are dozens.”

Newman says times have changed in terms of what men “usually” drink. “I used go for a round with a couple of friends that I hadn’t seen for a while and they’d all drink beer. [Back] then, when I’d ask for a crushed apple cider, I used to get a little bit of stick.”

But now, he says, a lot more men are drinking the stuff. “Nowadays, my friends will join me in a cider, or if not, perhaps a glass of wine, or a glass of bubbles, or a gin and tonic.”

Wellington brewery Fortune Favours founder Shannon Thorpe says that’s because New Zealanders are maturing. “Giving people grief about what they’re drinking, like, ‘you’re not a real bloke, you’re not drinking beer’, it’s like ‘get over it’, that’s an old-fashioned attitude and maybe New Zealand is growing up a bit.”

Fortune Favours make mostly beer, but they also have two ciders under their label. “Our brewery itself is a brew bar and, for us, it was important to have that in the mix. There was a good percentage of people that don’t drink beer, so having cider in that brew-pub environment, it makes sense, and it’s a nice complement to the beer.”

He’s watched the cider market flourish. “It goes back about seven years, when cider reinvented itself; it went from being a dusty, old English cider with old apples, to now, where bright and flavoured ciders have come out and that’s reinvigorated the market.”

Thorpe also says the rise of gluten-intolerances and awareness means cider has instant appeal and that’s a big part of why it’s popular.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ/Stuff Fortune Favours founder Shannon Thorpe believes the growing popularity of cider is a reflection of New Zealanders’ growing maturity.

Nelson brewery McCashins make Rochdale Cider, which has been around since the 1940s. They now have five different flavours, from traditional apple or pear, to a strawberry daiquiri flavour.

McCashins’ Jeff Lepa says they’ve certainly noticed a healthy cider market that’s grown during the past few years. “Our sales are still solid and consistently good, especially in the summer. And more competitors have come out each year. We’re definitely noticing new brands and different kinds of experimental ciders.”

Lepa has also noticed this change in his personal life, too. “The guys that I hang with, someone might bring a box of cider around. I think it depends on what you feel like drinking, something easy to go down and sweet. I definitely notice more males are drinking it.”

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail Jeff Lepa, left, says McCashins Brewery, who make Rochdale Cider, have certainly noticed the market has been growing during the past few years.

Zeffer’s Townsend says their consumers are a real mix. Their market is mostly 25 to 50-year-olds, with a fairly even split among males and females. “As the types of cider have matured here, more people have come to know cider and found their favourite. So I definitely don’t think it’s a defined, small demographic.”

He says cider is most definitely a seasonal drink, with 80 per cent of sales from October through to April, but it has a growing following in winter too, with things like mulled ciders increasing in popularity.

Townsend says although there are more and more ciders entering the market, it hasn’t had the frenzy of brands come on board like craft beer did. That’s because the barriers for making proper cider are higher. “You need a supplier of good quality fruit for a start, and it’s more like wine-making, as opposed to brewing beer.”

SUPPLIED Zeffer Cider's CEO Josh Townsend says 60 per cent of his company’s growth has been in the past year alone.

Cider is facing increasing competition with the growing popularity of seltzers and modern RTDs, but Townsend thinks cider is very much here to stay. “There’s a lot of competition out there and Kiwis love RTDs, but my belief is cider is here to stay and will continue to grow.”

And although Zeffer has been growing for the past 12 years, 60 per cent of the company’s growth has been in the past year alone. So, how do we Kiwis like dem apples? Clearly, it’s crushed.