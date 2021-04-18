Female fermenters: The women leading the charge in the beer world

Ava Nakagawa grew up in the pub and beer scene before starting her own brewery, The Beer Baroness.

Ava Nakagawa has a fondness for beer. She’s fond of the taste, fond of the smell, fond of the industry.

“I love beer,” she says.

“I am really naughty when I drink beer, and so I don’t drink it that often because I have one beer, and I’m like ‘oh my god, this is amazing’.”

“I get really excited about the company that I’m with, and then I get really geeked out on the beer and want to try everything and smell everything.”

READ MORE:

* Boutique Nelson brewery masters of their own delicious destiny

* Sprig and Fern's Banner flies high at national brewing awards

* Craft beer judge: 'Always drink local'

* Sprig and Fern brewery win best British ale at Brewers Guild Awards



So perhaps it’s not that surprising the Christchurch mum-of-three started a brewery, The Beer Baroness.

“It was around the time of the quake that craft beer really took off in Christchurch, and we got involved in it.”

Nakagawa is one of a growing number of women working in New Zealand’s beer industry.

These women are brewing some of the best beer we drink, in an industry that was once dominated by males.

Nakagawa’s mum and partner had owned popular Christchurch pub Pomeroy's for 20 years, so she spent her formative years in the pub and beer scene.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Ava Nakagawa behind the bar of Christchurch pub Pomeroys, which is owned by her mum.

“I fell in love with the people in the industry,” she says.

“I love that there’s a really strong family and community aspect in craft beer because it is so small.”

She has three small children and doesn’t pretend it’s been easy. Women are often looking for professions that allow them to juggle having both a family life and a good career, and Nakagawa says it’s been a challenge.

“I guess what I’m realising is how much I’ve had to forsake for both my kids and my career to try and have it all. I’ve chosen to have both.”

The number of women drinking beer has also exploded.

A Victoria University study in 2019 showed women make up around 30 per cent of all craft beer drinkers.

They account for half of the attendees at Beervana, and Nakagawa says people don’t realise how many drink beer nowadays.

“It’s sort of the circles you’re running in, and I run in circles where the women are drinking the biggest, hoppiest, gruntiest sort of beers, so I don’t think much of it.”

Nakagawa says being a woman in the industry is now not really even a ‘thing’. More women are getting involved all the time and perceptions are shifting.

“It’s irrelevant, because actually it’s just about the right person doing the job, and now I think people are accepting that women do a really great job.”

She rattles off names of women doing great things across the New Zealand beer industry – among them Tracy Banner, who is the owner and master brewer at Nelson-based brewery Sprig and Fern.

Banner has been in the industry for 38 years. She left school in the UK having done well in sciences and languages.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Tracy Banner has been in the beer industry for 38 years, and owns Nelson-based brewery Sprig and Fern.

“I actually went for two interviews in the same week, one was as a lab technician in a very big corporate brewery and one was as a bilingual secretary.”

Banner worked at three large breweries in the UK before coming to New Zealand in 1994.

She worked at Lion, then McCashin's as head brewer for 12 years, before becoming the first female head brewer at iconic brewery, Speight’s.

She launched Sprig and Fern 12 years ago.

After all this time, Banner still loves what she does.

She enjoys the technical side of things and the fact that one day might be bottling, another kegging, another brewing and then writing recipes.

“I’ve not only been a brewery owner but also a tavern owner; actively involved, pouring pints; mix and mingling with customers.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Tracy Banner launched Sprig and Fern 12 years ago, and says she loves what she does (file pic from 2013).

Sprig and Fern now has 12 taverns. Banner says to be successful, you have to keep up.

“It’s evolving and people’s palates are changing,” she says.

“People are wanting hoppier beers or malty beers, hazies have gone crazy, and you’re continually having to come up with new things.

Natasha O’Brien manages DB’s biggest beer operation in Waitematā.

“I used to steal sips from my Dad when I was sitting on his knee watching the rugby, it was kind of our bonding time.”

But she says it was curiosity that led her to work in the industry.

After studying Process Engineering at Massey University, O’Brien graduated with a degree and an even bigger fondness for beer.

“Massey was very social, and after I finished I thought I’m just going to combine my two loves, of beer and engineering, and proudly announced I was going to be a brewer.”

A stint near her hometown of Geraldine in South Canterbury at Mainland Brewery has turned into a huge career that’s taken her around the world.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Natasha O’Brien says brewing beer is a “fun industry and a cool career”.

She now has a team of over 80 people working under her, and works for a brewery that has an enormous range of beers.

O’Brien says she’s passionate about attracting more women to work within the industry.

“As a female leading a brewing operation, it’s heavily on my agenda to get more females in the industry because we’re still well-underrepresented.”

O’Brien says she loves the ever-changing landscape around beer.

“I’m a curious person, and I’m a people person. The whole fascination over the craft of brewing is what got me into it.

“It’s just a fun industry and a cool career.”