Classic favourite is supreme winner at 22nd Ice Cream Awards

JACKSON THOMAS Tip Top's Boysenberry Ripple won best overall icecream at the 22nd annual Ice Cream Awards.

Tip Top's Boysenberry Ripple has once again scooped up the top prize at the 22nd annual Ice Cream Awards, held in Auckland.

Judges said they couldn't go past the classic frozen dessert's creamy texture and boysenberry swirl. "It just continues to deliver".

This was the fourth time the particular flavour had won supreme winner, beating a total of 385 other entries.

JACKSON THOMAS Tip Top's boysenberry flavour had already taken out the top spot three times before.

A black sesame icecream, made be Ginelli, took out the top spot for the boutique-class.

The two flavours were competing with a wide range of entrants including apple crumble, salted caramel and banoffee icecreams.

The gelato category was won by Gellicious Gelato Ltd for their cardamom, ginger and turmeric yoghurt creation, aptly named Indian Summer.

Best sorbet was taken out by a newcomer - The Island Gelato Company for their tamarillo-flavoured indulgence.

Kapiti scored the best premium icecream, with their fig and manuka honey flavour.

But by far the most interesting category was the "open creative" division.

Dark chocolate whisky, Egyptian date, pink champagne, pear and blue cheese and carrot cake gelato were all hot contenders but a "chip and dip" flavoured icecream, by Dairyworks, came out victorious.

The judges' said "it tasted exactly as you used to make it at home".

The kids from Clevedon School had to make choices from 21 entries in the kids' choice category, favouring white chocolate and raspberry, made by New Zealand Natural, for the win.

The awards, held on Thursday evening, had the highest number of entries to date.

A spokeswoman said the aim of the awards was to drive innovation and quality of New Zealand icecreams, gelatos, sorbets and non-dairy desserts.

"This is evidenced with the best in category winners being manufacturers based in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Wanaka, showing that there is a high standard throughout New Zealand."

