Small is beautiful when it comes to boutique wine festivals

Enjoying the party in a paddock at the Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival.

Food and wine are the big talking points when it comes to boutique festivals.

But surely the setting is the real star.

Here's an easy test to prove it. Imagine the same food, drink, music and tents in an empty concrete carpark building in the middle of a city.

It would be something ... but massively inferior to being under the old oak trees of the Glenmark Domain in Waipara, or under ancient totara on the Ruamahanga River's bank at the end of Dakins Road in Northern Wairarapa.

Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival The epic riverside setting of the Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival.

These sites host two of the country's most intensely local wine and food festivals over March 9-10.

New Zealanders are demanding more information about where our food and drink comes from. That's a big driver in dining out and increasingly for supermarket shoppers.

Boutique wine and food festivals are the ultimate way to experience this.

Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival Good times in the sun at the Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival. Possibly the covers band is playing now.

They are a chance to eat and drink at the place where the wine and food comes from - and alongside the people who grew and made it.

Wairarapa's party is on the 9th and Waipara's is on the 10th.

Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival organiser Liz Pollock says tickets for her 2019 festival went on sale online in November last year. The last of the 2300 $57 tickets disappeared in nine minutes.

Pollock, who helped launch it 13 years ago, says more tickets could easily be sold but thinks that would ruin it.

She believes its smallness and intimacy is one of the big drawcards.

The festival was created to help local winegrowers show off their wines. The numbers are much the same as they have always been and Pollock says the basic formula has remained largely unchanged too.

While the setting near vineyards and the river and old totara trees is memorable, other things also click.

North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival Picnics under the oaks at the North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival at the Glenmark Domain.

"It is quintessentially a New Zealand party. It's at the end of the summer. It is very unpretentious, it is very relaxed and it is in a spectacular rural setting. I think that really appeals to people," she says.

The "sell-out" formula has the crowd milling around eight sites under the trees and at each site are two wineries and a restaurant.

Four bands play over the day starting with jazz ("playing when they arrive and are still looking quite pretty and fabulous") and a covers band ends the day to match the mood change when the urge to ignore dried cowpats and dance has swept aside the urge to look fabulous.

But she says the music is always background music.

Pollock says 45 per cent of ticket sales go to Wairarapa people. Wellingtonians grab the other 45 per cent, and the final 10 per cent includes exotic outsiders from such places as Auckland, and even this year a group of 20 from Sydney.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Hay bales are an essential tradition at the North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival.

All restaurants are encouraged to use local ingredients and so things like rabbit pie, goat meat skewers, cod and crayfish cakes, and wild pork terrines are the kind of food that pop up.

Gladstone is a winemaking area on the northern fringes of Wellington, well north of the better-known Martinborough.

North Canterbury fills the same role for Christchurch.

The North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival organiser Jo Blair says this year's maximum is about a 3500 - up 500 from last year - and three-quarters of the festival's tickets have sold.

While the Gladstone event has succeeded from a consistent formula, the North Canterbury festival has been building and evolving over the last three years.

Blair thinks maybe it might max out at 5000 people one day, but there's no hurry to get there.

She says it is essential that it remains "cool" and intimate, and for people who are really into enjoying the wine and food of North Canterbury and meeting the people. It's not about an afternoon getting drunk. That's uncool.

It has a long history going back to the days when it was all about being a bit of a bash for the local wineries.

​Once it was called the Waipara Wine Festival, then the Waipara Wine and Food Festival in a nod to local food, and now the North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival in a nod to the new wine region's status and how it encompasses a much bigger area than just Waipara.

North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival. Chilling out at the Glenmark Domain.

Blair says 75 per cent of festival-goers come from Christchurch to enjoy a wine region on their doorstep which is emerging on the world stage. About 30 wineries will be represented backed by 60 other stalls.

"This year we have heaps more stuff. We've tried to go up a level, after last year we consolidated on the new model."

The new stuff includes a "long lunch" which for $60 gives a seat at long tables under the oaks and four courses from high-profile chefs of local food matched with local wines.

Other innovations are craft making workshops, TV presenter Jesse Mulligan cooking lamb skewers to support the Rural Support Trust, and a fundraiser for the quake-damaged Glenmark church where locals make a real-deal country high tea matched with gourmet tea blends.

"We've evolved from a festival that was all about wine," Blair says.

"Then it lost its traction and momentum and purpose. It wasn't aligned with the new culture out there of young people, new high-quality wines, organic and biodynamics. It's a leading area in all that at the moment. Plus North Canterbury is about growing food as well as growing wine so it has moved to showing that."

Blair says people go to wine festivals for different reasons.

North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival. The Eastern playing at the North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival in 2018. All the action happens in the dappled shade of very old oak trees.

Some want a big party where they can get drunk and rock to music, but that's not where the boutique festivals are pitched.

"From what I've heard around the country, all those big wine festivals are trying to work out how they can de-tangle themselves and become more like what we are doing. That's what we hear a lot," she says.

The North Canterbury festival attracts people from Australia and Auckland. "They come because they experience a unique culture of this place."

At North Canterbury, that includes interesting layers of locals, the base layer is from the massive farming community with a strong English style background, but on top of that is a new layer of young progressive winemakers "who have a real turangawaewae".

"So they are really proud of this place and are not about trying to emulate Burgundy. So it's authentic."

There's plenty of music but as with the Wairarapa event it is kept in the background.

"We keep the music lineup low-key so people are more present with the food and drink," Blair says.

"We won't have The Gambler playing, if you know what I mean."