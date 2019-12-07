The top 10 bad foods that claim to be healthy but aren't, according to Consumer NZ

Foods that claim to be "wholesome", "nutritious" or "low fat" are being accused of trying to be healthy when they are not.

Consumer NZ's 2019 Bad Taste Food Awards has given wooden spoons to 10 products which have high contents of sugar or salt.

Head of research Jessica Wilson said the annual awards highlighted the misleading claims on some food packaging.

Supplied Cereals that target children with healthy food claims have been called out in Consumer NZ's 2019 Bad Taste Food Awards.

"The front of pack claims give you the appearance that these products might be better choices for you and your family [but] they are high in sugar and really couldn't be described, by any stretch, as nutritious or healthier."

READ MORE:

* Surprising foods that exceed the recommended daily sugar intake

* Study reveals the hidden salt lurking in your health food fix

* Consumer NZ calls out packaging spin in annual Bad Taste Food Awards

* Sugary drinks are worse for you than sugary food

As well as bringing attention to particular brands making spurious claims, Consumer NZ hopes to pressure regulators to tighten what claims can be put on food labels under the Food Standards Code, Wilson said.

The 2019 worst "healthy" foods are:

1. Freedom Foods XO Crunch

Supplied Freedom Food's XO Crunch claims to be a "fun and nutritious way to start your kids' day" but is 22 per cent sugar.

Wilson said the sugary cereal was particularly concerning as it specifically targeted children with the claim of being a "fun and nutritious way to start your kids' day".

The cereal also claims to be made "with the goodness of three grains", to be "low fat" and a "source of fibre" but, the ingredients show sugar is the second largest ingredient, making up 22 per cent of the cereal.

Freedom Foods has been contacted for comment.

2. Nestle Milo Duo

Supplied Nestle Milo Duo is nearly 28 per cent sugar.

The label claims this Nestle cereal provides "energy + calcium", "vitamin D for growing bones" and is "whole grain guaranteed".

But Consumer NZ said sugar was the second largest ingredient for this breakfast cereal, which is nearly 28 per cent sugar.

Nestle head of corporate and external relations, Margaret Stuart, said the cereal range had been improved to increase wholegrain and fibre, and reduce saturated fat, sugar and salt.

"However, as people choose chocolate-flavoured cereals for taste, there comes a point where you can't reduce sugar without significantly affecting the flavour."

Stuart said dietitians generally agreed foods should be assessed as a whole, rather than looking at one nutrient in isolation.

"This cereal compares favourably to both nutritional guidelines and competitor products."

SIMON MAUDE/STUFF The Consumer NZ awards aim to make it easier for buyers to see through food manufacturers' claims.

3. I Love Breakfast Cocoa Magic Crunch

The box claims this cereal contains "no refined sugar" and is "naturally sweetened with the goodness of dates", plus contains "no nasties".

But the cereal is laden with "unrefined sugar" ahead of the 4.5 per cent date puree, with the cereal's total sugar content being 25 per cent.

4. Countdown's Instant Drinking Chocolate

Supplied Countdown's Instant Drinking Chocolate is 62 per cent sugar and only gets four stars if made with lite milk.

Countdown's drinking chocolate features a four-star health rating and boasts it contains "no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives".

But Wilson said the four-star rating is a misnomer, as it assumed it would be mixed with lite milk, when a Consumer NZ survey found most people drink chocolate flavouring with regular milk.

The drinking chocolate's primary ingredient is sugar, with 62 per cent of the stuff.

Countdown has been contacted for comment.

5. Maggi 2 Minute Noodles Chicken Flavour

Supplied Maggi's 2 Minute Noodles Chicken Wholegrain claims the goodness of wholegrain but has 935mg of salt.

Consumer NZ said this product had a 3.5-star health rating and boasts being "made with wholegrain" ingredients and is "99 per cent fat free".

However, one serving contains 935mg of salt - almost half the 2000mg daily limit suggested for an adult.

Margaret Stuart, of Nestle which owns Maggi, said Consumer NZ appeared to have mixed up its regular Chicken Flavour product with its Chicken Flavour with Wholegrain.

The wholegrain product not only has wholegrains but is baked not fried, significantly lowering fat when compared with competitors.

While the salt levels are "at the lower end compared to others in the category", Nestle is continuing to reduce the salt content in the range, she said.



6. Tasti Fruit and Nut Snak Logs

Tasti claims its snack bars are "wholesome" and "Nature's Power Pack" and "wholesome little beauties".

However, the snack bars are 38 per cent sugar. While some of this is from fruit content, the remainder comes from five other sweeteners: sugar, brown sugar, glucose, honey and apple juice concentrate.

7. Fry's Turkish Delight

The pack boasts this chocolate bar contains "60 per cent less fat" than other major chocolate brands.

But Consumer NZ said buyers should not be impressed. The bar is 52 per cent sugar – on par with other bars – and nearly 5 per cent saturated fat.

Supplied Horleys protein bar is five teaspoons of sugar and features a picture of a different product.

﻿8. Horleys Protein 33 Chocolate Fudge Flavour Energy Bar

Horleys highlights the 20g of protein in its energy bar, promising it will deliver "muscle fuel". In fine print, the packet says "protein aids muscle growth and repair when consumed as part of a healthy, varied diet".

But this protein hit comes with 20g of sugar - five teaspoons in every bar.

Consumer NZ also called out Horleys for picturing chocolate fudge on the pack, when the fine print states it is not the actual product.

9. Mammoth Supply Co's Iced Original Coffee

Mammoth's flavoured milk has a five-star health rating and says it contains 45g of protein and "the fuel you need to crush any task".

Supplied It may be full of protein but Mammoth's flavoured milk has three teaspoons of added sugar.

But Consumer NZ said if you crush the entire 600ml drink you'll be knocking back almost 44g of sugar, more than 10 teaspoons, in one hit.

While most of the sugar is naturally present in milk, it also has three teaspoons of added sugar – half the six-teaspoon daily maximum the World Health Organization advises.

10. Primo Sublime Lime

Another flavoured milk, Primo comes with a 4.5-star health rating and claims to be "eternal happiness, world peace & divine flavour" in a bottle.

However, like Mammoth, Primo's milk has three teaspoons of added sugar in every 600ml bottle.

UNSPLASH The Bad Taste Food Awards show even the health star food ratings can be misleading when in the supermarket.

Fonterra, which owns the Mammoth and Primo brands, said it stands by its labelling.

"We take great care in making sure we label our products clearly and that they reflect the brands our consumers have grown to know and love," said Mike Boness, Fonterra Brands New Zealand director marketing.

However, he said the business was doing everything it could to provide valuable nutrition, including reducing added sugar.

"Over the last 18 months we've been steadily reducing the added sugar in our products (this includes Primo and Mammoth) and we're now putting 600 tonnes less added sugar into our products each year."