Chippie where teen Jacinda Ardern worked up for sale after 57 years

Morrinsville's Golden Kiwi Restaurant serves more than a good feed of fish and chips.

Alongside your plate or parcel of deep-fried delights you get a slice of Kiwi culinary life as it once was. Before fast-food franchises, flash fit-outs and complex dietary requirements saw the demise of many businesses like Golden Kiwi.

The step-back-in-time starts with the vintage red Formica front counter, the fish-themed ornaments and decorations, and a sign announcing "Morrinsville's Original Dine-in Takeaway, Covich family since 1963".

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Grant and Carol Covich are selling up.

Takeaways are ordered at the counter and sit-down meals are served at the rear, in a quaint dining-room furnished with 1960s' tables and chairs, brown gingham tablecloths, essential condiments, lino-tile flooring and colourful wall prints.

If you could bottle Golden Kiwi, you'd have the perfect ingredients for an old-school, owner-operated chippie. This one, on Morrinsville's main street, has served the town since 1913. Two generations of the Covich family have notched up 57 of its 107 years.

But Golden Kiwi, too, is on borrowed time. The business is for sale, owners Grant and Carol Covich are waiting for a buyer to come along, although right now this is on hold.

We visit them in the days before the Government's Covid-19 Alert Level Four lockdown spelled closure – for four weeks or longer – of restaurants, bars, cafes and all other non-essential businesses nationwide. Grant and Carol could not have predicted during this interview that they'd be shutting their doors to comply with pandemic regulations announced on Monday by their former employee, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The fryers were still sizzling, the fish and chips crisp and golden, as they told their story: Grant's the cook, Carol runs front-of-house, they've had the same excellent landlord for the duration, and they take huge pride in their food and unique premises. They're resilient, too. While they are now temporarily closed – along with untold other New Zealand businesses – they plan to be back in the game when restrictions are lifted, and they will continue to trade until they sell.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF The decor of Golden Kiwi Fish and Chip shop is from another era.

Says Grant, in his squeaky clean kitchen: "This has been my life. It (selling) has been a hard decision to make." He and Carol aren't actually retiring, they'll find something else to do, but Grant says at age 62 he's ready to step out from the seven-day-a-week demands of a fish and chip shop. None of their five children want to take it on, although they've all worked at Golden Kiwi at times and still help when needed. If Grant and Carol call for another pair of hands on a busy Friday night, one of them will turn up.

Carol says many of their customers are sad they're going: "We've got lots of loyal people who come in. Morrinsville has supported our family. I'll miss our customers the most, and the lifestyle of working for yourself."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a supporter from way back, an after-school worker at Golden Kiwi when she was a student at Morrinsville College.

"It was my first real job," she says. "I was 14 when I started working there; we wore old nursing smocks. I was so proud to earn my own money, even if it meant that for four years I missed out on Friday nights."

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF The Golden Kiwi Fish and Chip has been in the Covich family since 1963.

Ardern says she learned at Golden Kiwi that running a small business is hard graft. "I watched the whole Covich family work so hard – there was no one else to rely on – they did everything. I have huge, huge respect for them."

Carol remembers Jacinda coming in with her mother and asking for a job. At 14, she was younger than staff who Carol typically employed but she said yes, and Jacinda acquitted herself well.

Grant says he couldn't have picked that she would later become Prime Minister but he recalls she was a strong member of Morrinsville College's debating team: when she asked for time off to attend debates he'd say, "Yes, as long as you win". And they did.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern worked at the Golden Kiwi when she was 14 years old. "It was my first real job," she says.

Grant was five years old when his mum and dad, Alec and Zora Covich, and his uncle Mate Matkovich, bought the shop, then named Oceanic Café, from the Begovich family in 1963. Grant knows the restaurant's lineage and says it's had five owners since it opened in 1913. Three of them, including his family and the Begoviches, were from Croatia's Dalmatian Coast. They understood fishing and seafood and this heritage led them, and many other Croatian families, to run fish restaurants and fishing businesses in New Zealand.

Grant's parents changed the Oceanic's name to Golden Kiwi in honour of the then hugely popular Golden Kiwi lottery. "It was a good luck thing," says Grant. He says the place is pretty much as it was when it was rebuilt and refurbished after a devastating fire in 1967, just four years into the Covichs' ownership.

Grant never really planned to be at the helm of Golden Kiwi. Although he'd worked in the restaurant as a youngster, he took a different direction when he left school. He went building, and later headed to Western Australia to build woolsheds. He came home in 1977 to see his girlfriend Carol, and to attend his brother Paul's wedding, and he helped his mother in the shop because his father was unwell.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Grant Covich's gurnard is unloaded at 1am from a trawler at Napier, and then trucked to Hamilton, where he picks it up at 9.30am.

He never left, and he and Carol married and bought the business a few years later. In the early days, Carol remembers Grant driving over the Kaimais to Tauranga in his Morris 1000 van to pick up fish, and there were all the hours spent peeling spuds before the advent of pre-cut frozen chips. And lest anyone get too nostalgic for hand-cut chips, Grant reckons the consistency and quality of pre-cut chips is hard to beat.

When Grant was a kid, the fish was collected in Hamilton and the family had a Hillman Minx car with the back seat removed to take the fish crates. Fish was bought whole, it was filleted at Golden Kiwi, and the shop ran a thriving wet fish (and smoked fish) business alongside the deep-fried menu. Demand for wet fish tailed off when supermarkets opened fish counters and it became more convenient to pop a few fillets in the grocery trolley than to stop at the fish shop.

Nowadays, customers typically come to Golden Kiwi for lunch or dinner. Which leads us to talk about the food that lies at the heart of the business. Grant runs two extensive menus, dine-in or takeaway. There are toasties, hotdogs, battered seafood, burgers and fish and chips to go, or you can take your time at the table over fish of the day, sirloin steak, seafood basket, mixed grill or Hawaiian ham steak.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Grant Covich's mother use to precook the fish. He cooks it fresh to order.

Fish and chips are the big thing, though, and Grant is particular about his preparation and technique. In his mother's day, everything was precooked and then reheated in the fryers as the orders came through. "I thought there was a better way and I started cooking fresh, to order." He also researched and developed his own batter recipe, a secret mixture comprising flour, water, wild yeasts, and years of experience.

The essentials of decent fish and chips, Grant says, are top quality fish and good oil (he uses Canola). And if it's being done right, you should be able to hear banging noises coming from the kitchen. "That's the baskets being bashed to get all the moisture out." He demonstrates, shaking the laden baskets in the oil several times, finally banging them against the ledge of the stainless steel fryer as they drain. Turning it out crisp and golden for Carol to ferry to customers.

Grant especially rates the fish he buys from his supplier Seafood Bazaar in Hamilton. The gurnard he's shaking in the fryer is fresh off the boat. It was unloaded at 1am from a trawler at Napier, and then trucked to Hamilton, where it was filleted and packed for Grant to collect at 9.30 am. It's in excellent condition and he says that anyone who reckons you only find good fish and chips in places where you can see the sea is talking total rubbish.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Customers of Morrinsville' Golden Kiwi soak up its 1970s setting.

He's certainly doing a fine job in landlocked Morrinsville. On this Monday lunchtime, customers drift in for takeways and the fryers are bubbling. Son Matt, who works nearby, stops in too, talks about the huge family connection involving his grandparents, parents, siblings and cousins.

Travelling couple Steve Murphy, from Canada, and Antonia Feldkamp, from Germany, eat hot chips on a sunny bench outside Golden Kiwi, and indoors, Jeff Jamieson, from Te Aroha, is introducing friend John Leybourne, from Kinloch, to the pleasures of this warm-hearted place.

They order gurnard and chips, with sides of battered mussels and fried onions, and Jamieson says he's been an occasional customer for about 30 years. "You come in here, they recognise you, and the standard of the food is consistent. It's good food, they are good people."

Same result at our table: Grant wants us to try his gluten-free batter which wraps crispy and light – almost like tempura batter – around the delicate, moist gurnard. We have a side of perfectly cooked chips, crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.

The condiments offer nostalgia as well as flavour; your pick of fresh lemon, vinegar, tangy Worcestershire Sauce, tomato sauce, or modern-day aioli.

Grant says that in recent times there's been quite a lot of negative comment about fish and chips, "but when you see a plate of fresh fish that's been cooked in Canola oil, and some nice spuds, it's not that bad".

You're not wrong, Grant! Best of luck for the next few weeks, and for some golden years ahead.