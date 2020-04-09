Coronavirus: How much NZ's most popular restaurants have been paid in welfare amid Covid-19 crisis

Some of the countries most popular restaurants and cafes are among the businesses seeking Government welfare during the lockdown.

More than $6.6 billion has been paid out to businesses through the wage subsidy scheme, set up to support employers and workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Kathmandu, Kmart, and Harvey Norman are among the biggest names in retail that have received large payouts to cover staff wages during the alert level four lockdown.

But there are also plenty of hospitality businesses on the subsidy list including popular restaurants; Logan Brown, Prego, Ortega Fish Shack and Bar and Fleurs Place.

The database of Work and Income subsidies, which is being updated as applications are approved, went live on Monday. It allows employees to check if employers have claimed on their behalf.

The search tool is public and shows the trading name of the employer, the number of employees for whom payment have been made and also the amount paid.

To be approved for government subsidy, applicants must show a decline in revenue of 30 per cent.

Using Cuisine's list of top restaurants in 2019, Stuff ran the names of some of the country's most popular food places through the subsidy search to see how hospitality businesses are being affected during the pandemic.

Ross Giblin/ Stuff Logan Brown restaurant Cuba St, Wellington.

IN AUCKLAND

According to the wage subsidy search, Sid at The French Cafe has received more than $137,000 for its 20 staff.

Cazador received a little over $56,000 for its eight staff.

The Grange in Takapuna has received just over $136,000 for its 21 staff.

Ponsonby Road Bistro has received almost $83,000 for its 13 staff.

Prego Restaurant has received $150,000 for its 46 staff.

IN WELLINGTON

Ortega Fish Shack and Bar has received more than $202,000 for its 30 employees.

Logan Brown has received more than $158,700 for its 25 employees.

Boulcott Street Bistro has been paid out $139,000 for its 23 staff.

Noble Rot Wine Bar has received more than $91,000 for 13 staff.

IN CANTERBURY

Christchurch-based Chillingworth Road has been paid out more than $140,000 for its 24 employees.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A meal pictured at Boulcott Street Bistro.

IN OTAGO

Riverstone Kitchen, based in Oamaru, has been paid $154,500 for 24 staff.

Bistro Gentil, based in Wanaka, has received $57,600 for nine employees.

Ode Conscious Dining, also based in Wanaka, has received more than $60,000 for nine employees.

Dunedin based restaurant Moiety has been paid a little over $33,000 for its six staff members.

OTHERS FROM AROUND THE REGIONS

Nelson-based Hopgood Restaurants LTD received a little over $132,000 for 20 staff.

Fleurs Place, based in Moeraki, has received a little over $109,000 for its 16 employees.

Hawke's Bay's Black Barn Vineyard has received more than $206,000 for its 33 staff members.

Supplied Black Barn Vineyard.

Pacifica Restaurant received a little over $22,000 for its four employees, while The Bistro received more than $71,000 for its 11 employees.

In a statement Ministry of Social Development general manager Jayne Russell said the list wasn't complete.

"Due to the volume of data needing to be uploaded we have needed to do it in stages. As a first stage we have published employers with more than five employees and a trading name.

"We have a team of people working to update the list continuously to include other businesses."

In the next two weeks sole traders and the self-employed who have claimed will also be named in a public register.