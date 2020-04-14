Wellington eateries publish digital cookbook for lockdown

Sixteen Wellington eateries have co-authored a digital cookbook of signature dishes for Kiwis missing their favourites in lockdown.

Under alert levels 2 and 3, the group called The Pandemic Pack created a contactless delivery service for their restaurants.

When the pandemic alert level was raised and with it, the closure of non-essential businesses such as bars and restaurants, leader Jackie Lee Morrison of Lashings cafe was disappointed, but not disheartened.

Jackie Lee Morrison of Lashings, with a plate of Fix and Fogg Peanut Butter and Raspberry Jam Brownies, and Vegemite Brownies.

She knew local chefs wanted to keep sharing their food and she knew people wanted to support their local businesses, but didn't know how.

The Pand\ The Pandemic Pack includes La Boca Loca & Boquita, Jano Bistro, Capitol Restaurant, Soul Shack Hot Chicken, Taste of Home, Food Envy Catering, Coolsville Trading Post, Yum Jar, Sweet Release Cakes & Treats, Willi's Kitchen, Leeds Street Bakery, Lashings, The Regal Shortbread Co., Wooden Spoon Freezery, and Pour & Twist.

"This was just an idea I came up with to help people give that support to the places that they love," she said.

The Pandemic Pack Collaborative Cookbook launched online last week, with recipes including Leeds Street Bakery, La Boca Loca's Mexican food and the Wooden Spoon Freezery's icecream, along with brownies from Lee Morrison's Lashings cafe.

The book is available in a pay-what-you-can format with a base price of $10.

The Pandemic Pack The recipes submitted by Jack O'Donnell of Leeds Street Bakery were Jackie Lee Morrison's personal favourite, "as a baking geek".

"When our original delivery system got shut down, everyone was still trying to figure out what that meant for their businesses. We settled into lockdown but I kept baking at home and kept engaging with my Instagram followers.

"A lot of us were already posting recipes for free."

The posts received incredibly high engagement from locked-down wannabe cooks who were searching for inspiration and substitutes for their favourites.

The Pandemic Pack La Boca Loca & Boquita submitted recipes for pot beans, red rice, green rice, chipotle tempeh and green or red chilaquiles.

A friend of Lee Morrison's suggested a fundraising cookbook might be a way to help the eateries survive, so she floated the idea to the group.

The recipes came in on April 3 and Lee Morrison edited the book together over a weekend.

"We have an amazing community in Wellington hospitality. We banded together so quickly to do this thing because we all felt that we're in this together.

"And the best part is, we've already seen people making things from it."

The Pandemic Pack Lee Morrison said she suspected the Taste of Home pork buns might be difficult, but people have made them with, "amazing results".

The recipes are bonded by geography rather than origin or food type, so they include vegan and gluten-free dishes alongside baking, coffee and fried chicken.

They are all dishes that can be made in your kitchen to the same taste and quality as they would be in a restaurant.

"The difficult thing for all of us is that we're all professionals. The way that we do things is not the way that a home cook is going to do it.

The Pandemic Pack Pour & Twist submitted three coffee recipes.

"A lot of the time in restaurant kitchens, you're using ingredients that the home cook doesn't have access to."

All of those obstacles were considered in the recipe selection process.

Even the Taste of Home pork buns, which Lee Morrison anticipated people struggling with, have proved a hit.

"We've already have people make them with amazing results. I feel everyone stands behind their recipes as working for the home cook, and we're so grateful the community has pulled behind us like this."