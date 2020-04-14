KFC offers brutally honest reviews of fans' homemade fried chicken

With many restaurants temporarily closed around the world due to Covid-19, fast food fans have been busily attempting their comfort favourites at home, with online offshoots ranging from McMuffins and Big Macs to McNuggets.

But if you're a fried chicken fan looking to recreate the Colonel's finest, then brace yourself for a KFC smackdown.

The KFC UK & Ireland Twitter account recently asked fans to share their home fried chicken attempts for the company to rate, using the hashtag #RateMyKFC.

"Reply below your best homemade KFC with #RateMyKFC and I'll score it out of 10. Disclaimer: I'm more Ramsey than Berry, [sic]" the brand warns in the April 6 post, hinting at Hell's Kitchen chef Gordon Ramsay's famously brutal Twitter food reviews.

TWITTER Some entries have definitely fared better than others...

READ MORE:

* Country singer Reba McEntire is KFC's newest Colonel Sanders

* KFC launches finger-lickin' good clothing and home decor line

* Why celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay won't eat airplane meals

* KFC offers 'extra crispy' fried chicken-scented sunscreen to US consumers

As it turns out, there's no A for effort when it comes to replicating Kentucky Fried Chicken.

"I think you have dandruff," one particularly snippy review reads, referring to large sea salt crystals scattered liberally over a bowl of chicken pieces.

"Chicken is good but no need for the 12th ingredient. 7/10".

"Carole cluckin' Baskin wouldn't even feed this to her tigers. 4/10," the brand's social media manager writes of one sad-looking entry, referencing Netflix's Tiger King series.

"I wore my new Dr Martens for the first time today to pop to the shop. That was less painful than looking at this... 4/10," another scathing rating reads.

The Twitterverse appeared both shocked and amused by the fast food franchise's biting critiques, with comments ranging from "Brutal" and "Savage" to "Alright Gordon Ramsay".

"Whoever is running this account deserves a raise," writes one KFC fan.

"Get some egg wash for that burn," another impressed commentator writes, while another critic agrees: "This is so brutally honest and I love it."

However, it hasn't all been gloomy feedback, with the brand updating fans with a leaderboard displaying a list of the top four entries to #RateMyKFC, featuring scores as high as 9.5/10.

"Reckon you could top any of these? Have a go. I dare ya," the post prompts.

Erm, think we'll leave the frying to the pros, thanks.

This article originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.