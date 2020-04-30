Kiwi ingenuity at its finest: The quirky ways businesses have gone contactless

The prime minister has praised the “good old Kiwi ingenuity” businesses are using to operate and serve customers under Covid-19 alert level 3.

There's no doubt the Coronavirus crisis has hurt many businesses who had to close their doors during the lockdown. But under level 3, some are allowed to operate again — provided they can be contactless and meet strict health and safety criteria. Social distancing rules of 2 metres still applies.

Owners have come up with creative and quirky ways to operate and make sure they provide a contactless delivery service through the use of poles, cat flaps, pulleys and more.

In Palmerston North, coffee-lovers can now receive their flat white via a toy train.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Businesses find strength during Covid-19 lockdown struggles

* Coronavirus: Coffee sales ‘bigger than Christmas’ as Kiwis grab post-lockdown fix

* Coronavirus: How to get fish and chips under alert level 3

* Coronavirus: Eateries have to adapt or risk going bust under level 3, experts say



David Unwin/Stuff Francine Whittfield and son Beau Whittfield pick up their hot chocolate and coffee delivered by the coffee train.

Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery owner Steve Stannard says he came up with the "novel" idea after finding his father's old toy train in a cupboard — it hadn't been used in more than 20 years.

"At the same time we were thinking about how we were going to do contactless delivery, and I put two and two together,” he told Stuff.

The roof of the carriage has been removed and replaced with polystyrene which helps keep the coffees safe on their short journey.

Parky's dairy and takeaway in Greymouth is also operating in a contactless way — with the help of a cat flap.

Owner Ray Parkinson said he wanted to do something "different" to make sure he was abiding by the level 3 restrictions.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Greymouth takeaway owner Ray Parkinson is handing out fish and chips to customers through a cat flap in a side door of his shop Parky's.

"I put a bit of effort into it rather than just physically passing it at the door," he said.

He was pleased to be cooking takeaways for people again.

People were not allowed into the dairy, but he was taking phone orders and they could collect their takeaways through the cat flap at the side door of the shop.

He set up umbrellas outside in case of rain, and marked two metres on the footpath for customers to physically distance from each other.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Wanaka business owners are using their ingenuity to get back in business.

In Wanaka, residents can receive their cappuccinos via a wooden trolley made out of bits of scavenged wood.

Little Black Caravan owner Alex Finney joked that it was “a bit messy throwing the coffees” and said that the trolley was a logical solution to maintaining distance.

He had to be resourceful when making the trolley because hardware stores were still closed, so it's made from the materials he could find.

Do you know a business that's using good old-fashioned Kiwi ingenuity and deserves a shout-out? Let us know at newstips@stuff.co.nz.

Fish and chip stores based in both Queenstown and Wanaka have come up with a pulley system to deliver food to their clients.

Anna Arndt Erik's fish and chips in Queenstown will use a flying fox to deliver takeaways to customers during alert level 3.

Erik's Fish and Chips Wanaka manager James Martin said their pulley — which the owners invented when alert level 4 was announced — had allowed the business to reopen under level 3. The flying fox-type system transports wrapped parcels of food from the store's counter down to hungry customers.

Zoom Espresso in Auckland's Green Bay has been serving its takeaway coffees to customers via a long plank of wood.

A video that was posted to Twitter of the delivery method has been watched more than 660,000 times. It's caption read: “Love the Kiwi ingenuity.”

Supplied Zoom Expresso has devised a clever way to avoid contact during the coronavirus pandemic - coffee on a stick.

Warkworth's Let It Brew Cafe has come up with an “interactive window menu”. The menu is written on the cafe's windows. They've asked customers to point to what they would like to order and a staff member writes it down.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she has been sent many such examples of clever ideas.

Stephanie Whyte/Twitter Zoom Expresso has found a unique way to deliver coffee while maintaining social distancing rules.

During her daily 1pm press conference on Wednesday, the prime minister mentioned a few of the businesses which had come up with creative contactless methods.

"Gizzy Local, an events website, has collated in one place nearly 30 food businesses that Gisborne locals can now access knowing how to order and how to collect.

“Some of you would have seen coverage of the Auckland coffee shop extending a plank of wood from which to serve up their flat whites at an appropriate distance.

“I do want to say good on everyone who is working so hard to innovate, keep their customers safe, but get also their staff back to work. It's incredible to see. I know it makes people feel very proud given the difficult circumstances people are operating under.”