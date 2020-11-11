Being a chocolate icon is a family affair for a Christchurch dance teacher

The anticipation is over! Mega Milkybar fan Jenny Stewart, 22, from Christchurch, has won the coveted role of New Zealand’s first Milkybar kid-ult.

A Christchurch actor and dancer has fulfilled every chocolate-loving child’s dream, and followed in her brother’s footsteps to boot.

Jenny Stewart, 22, has been crowned New Zealand’s first Milkybar kid-ult.

Stewart expressed her long-time adoration for Milkybar in a video audition and demonstrated her innate “big kid” personality, a Nestlé spokesman said.

Stewart said as soon as she saw the role advertised online she knew she had to enter.

“I’ve always loved Milkybar – it was my go-to sweet treat as a kid and a family favourite. When my brother was in primary school he was actually cast as the Milkybar kid [in a school production].

“Back then he shared his Milkybars with me, so now it’s time to return the favour,” she said.

Her brother and fellow chocolate aficionado, Andy Stewart, was the one who sent her the application.

“As soon as I saw it, I knew it was my time to shine.”

Stewart is a musical theatre graduate of the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Arts at Ara Institute of Canterbury, and also teaches dancing.

As part of her new role, she will get to taste-test new chocolate flavours and feature in future marketing campaigns.

Nestlé New Zealand’s head of marketing Fraser Shrimpton said the Milkybar kid-ult role attracted applications from every corner of New Zealand.

“The competition was tough, with lots of high-quality and entertaining applicants, but Jenny stood out with her passion for Milkybar and joyful attitude. We’re really looking forward to seeing her become the Milkybar kid-ult.

“We hope the Milkybar Whirl continues to give fans an opportunity to nostalgically relive their childhood.”