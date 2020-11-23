Food trucks on menu for Hamilton CBD

Lerryn Hawken from Unique Food Geeks shows off a beef garden dish during Hamilton's Gourmet in the Gardens. Food trucks could soon become a feature of events and markets in the central city (file photo).

Food trucks could soon be able to park up in downtown Hamilton.

A large swathe of the central city is off limits to food trucks yet that could change as the city council rethinks its rules around where mobile food sellers can operate.

Under current rules, food trucks aren’t allowed to trade inside the central city bordered by Victoria, Anglesea, Knox and London streets.

A reworking of the council’s public places policy could see mobile food shops in the CBD – but only if they’re part of an event or market.

Food trucks are a common sight at community events around the city but hospitality operators – and councillors – worry about the impact they will have on inner-city restaurants and cafes if rules are relaxed.

Melissa Renwick,​ president of Hospitality New Zealand’s Waikato branch, said the organisation is supportive of any move to enhance vibrancy and business in the central city.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Hospitality NZ Waikato branch president Melissa Renwick (file photo).

However, hospitality members are wary of the cost advantage food trucks have over “bricks and mortar” eateries. Restaurants and eateries have to pay rent and rates as well as other compliance costs.

“There is absolutely no doubt we’d all love to see a number of events [and] food trucks as part of these events coming to the city,” Renwick said.

“Food trucks definitely add to that vibrancy, they’re another drawcard to get people to the city. But what I suppose we’re really conscious of is not allowing these changes and policy to allow for food trucks to become the event in themselves.”

In Rotorua, eateries have been negatively impacted by the weekly night markets and its focus on food, Renwick said.

“When the city was tourism driven, there wasn’t such an impact on the existing businesses.

“After the borders were closed, and subsequently since the night markets have started, all stores have seen a significant downturn where local residents are now going to the night markets because that’s obviously the entertainment in itself.

Christel Yardley/STUFF Hamilton City Councillor Maxine van Oosten favours a trial of food trucks in the CBD (file photo).

“That ... scenario is exactly what we would experience here [in Hamilton] if we were to set up an event ... that is food truck and vendor driven.”

Hamilton Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor said he’s grappling with the issue having initially taken a liberal “anything goes” attitude to creating vibrancy in the central city.

Given the current economic outlook, the council’s focus should be on avoiding changes which threaten hospitality businesses.

“Post Covid, I’m much more aware of the pressures on bars and restaurants and cafes,” Taylor said.

In a similar vein, Councillor Mark Bunting​ favours creating a policy which protects those businesses who have “put faith” in the CBD.

Councillor Maxine van Oosten​ suggests the council trial food trucks in the CBD as part of upcoming events. Council staff could then evaluate feedback from central city businesses as well as related data. Such a trial would help the council make a robust decision based on evidence rather than anecdotal evidence and fear, she said.

Debate over how best to support and rejuvenate the central city has dominated council thinking for more than a decade.

Summer in Garden Place, which included a line up of events for families and children, was pitched by then mayor Bob Simcock as a way of attracting people into the central city.

During Julie Hardaker’s mayoral tenure, the council signed off on the Hamilton Central City Transformation Plan. That plan featured a suite of initiatives designed to reinvigorate the CBD and stimulate inner-city living.

The council has since looked to encourage the building of inner-city apartments and townhouses through the remission of development contributions.

A staff report on proposed changes to the public places policy, incorporating feedback from the community, will be presented on December 8 for elected members to make a decision.