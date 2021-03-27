Lockdown, one year on: Maxine Scheckter, the Wellington chef who moved her baking classes online
When Maxine Scheckter found out the country was going into lockdown, there was “ugly crying and freaking out”.
During coronavirus lockdown level 4, people were told to stay home in their bubbles as schools closed and gatherings were cancelled. Businesses were closed except for essential services.
For the young patisserie chef, who runs Sugar Flour, this meant she could not teach her in-person classes on how to make pastries, bread and other sweet treats. This led to her moving classes online and dropping off ingredients via contactless delivery.
READ MORE:
* Wellington chef launches online baking classes during coronavirus lockdown
* Coronavirus: The life altering majesty of baking during the Covid-19 lockdown
* Lockdown hobbies: 'IT geek' finds joy in lockdown baking
A year on, Scheckter has moved her business from Wellington's Kilbirnie to a larger kitchen in Miramar. The 25-year-old is also hoping to write her first cookbook.
“I've pressed pause on the online baking classes. It was really good, and helped us get through lockdown but it was a lot of work to weigh everything up and deliver it,” Scheckter said.
The online classes were something she might come back to but instead of sticking her iPhone on a tripod, she hoped to record classes with more professional gear and have them be more in-depth.
There was nothing like teaching classes to people face-to-face, she said.
“I think one of the best things about teaching in person is seeing the immediate satisfaction people have.
“A lot of people come to classes and think ‘no way am I going to do this, I’ll just have fun' and then seeing them put everything together and do a good job of it – it's amazing.”
Reflecting on lockdown, Scheckter was grateful for the support from customers.
A bad memory was the stress of thinking she could lose her business.
“The good memory to come out of it was how people were brought together by baking, and seeing the joy customers had over seeing the baking boxes.
“Some customers told me the baking boxes were helpful with their mental health – that's close to my heart and really meant a lot to me. That's something I’ll hold onto for a while.”
Sugar Flour also passed its three-year mark, something the chef could not quite believe. “I’m blown away by it all.”
With a larger space, Scheckter was looking forward to teaching more people.
She was also planning a Mother's Day class, inspired by her own mum and her Jewish heritage. The class would involve an “Ottolenghi-style baking”.
Scheckter was also looking for a publisher for a cookbook she is creating.
There were a lot of recipes she wanted to include, but her main goal was producing a cookbook she would have loved when she was younger.
Stuff