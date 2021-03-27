Lockdown, one year on: Maxine Scheckter, the Wellington chef who moved her baking classes online

Patisserie chef Maxine Scheckter is hoping to write her first cookbook.

When Maxine Scheckter​ found out the country was going into lockdown, there was “ugly crying and freaking out”.

During coronavirus lockdown level 4, people were told to stay home in their bubbles as schools closed and gatherings were cancelled. Businesses were closed except for essential services.

For the young patisserie chef, who runs Sugar Flour, this meant she could not teach her in-person classes on how to make pastries, bread and other sweet treats. This led to her moving classes online and dropping off ingredients via contactless delivery.

READ MORE:

* Wellington chef launches online baking classes during coronavirus lockdown

* Coronavirus: The life altering majesty of baking during the Covid-19 lockdown

* Lockdown hobbies: 'IT geek' finds joy in lockdown baking



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Scheckter has moved her business Sugar Flour to a bigger kitchen in Miramar.

A year on, Scheckter has moved her business from Wellington's Kilbirnie to a larger kitchen in Miramar. The 25-year-old is also hoping to write her first cookbook.

“I've pressed pause on the online baking classes. It was really good, and helped us get through lockdown but it was a lot of work to weigh everything up and deliver it,” Scheckter said.

The online classes were something she might come back to but instead of sticking her iPhone on a tripod, she hoped to record classes with more professional gear and have them be more in-depth.

Monique Ford/Stuff Scheckter teaching her baking classes online during lockdown last year.

There was nothing like teaching classes to people face-to-face, she said.

“I think one of the best things about teaching in person is seeing the immediate satisfaction people have.

“A lot of people come to classes and think ‘no way am I going to do this, I’ll just have fun' and then seeing them put everything together and do a good job of it – it's amazing.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Scheckter says some customers told her the baking boxes were helpful with their mental health.

Reflecting on lockdown, Scheckter was grateful for the support from customers.

A bad memory was the stress of thinking she could lose her business.

“The good memory to come out of it was how people were brought together by baking, and seeing the joy customers had over seeing the baking boxes.

Monique Ford/Stuff During lockdown last year, the 25-year-old measured out all the ingredients and dropped them off to people for her online baking classes.

“Some customers told me the baking boxes were helpful with their mental health – that's close to my heart and really meant a lot to me. That's something I’ll hold onto for a while.”

Sugar Flour also passed its three-year mark, something the chef could not quite believe. “I’m blown away by it all.”

With a larger space, Scheckter was looking forward to teaching more people.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Scheckter says she is grateful for her customers and for the people who took part in her online baking classes.

She was also planning a Mother's Day class, inspired by her own mum and her Jewish heritage. The class would involve an “Ottolenghi-style baking”.

Scheckter was also looking for a publisher for a cookbook she is creating.

There were a lot of recipes she wanted to include, but her main goal was producing a cookbook she would have loved when she was younger.