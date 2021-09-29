Knives out as home cooks take part in Burger WellingtIN competition

A cook off to decide the best home made burger took place in the Capital on Wednesday

It was knives out in the final of Wellington’s home burger competition as some of the capital’s best home cooks recreated the burgers they had dreamt up during lockdown.

Brock Boslem​, Cat Clare​ and Dharun Arasu​ spent their Wednesday afternoon in the kitchen of a popular burger joint, Burger Liquor, where they shared nervous laughter, shaky hands and smiles.

The trio were finalists in Burger WellingtIN – an online movement during alert level 4 where people were encouraged to whip up their own burgers while Visa Wellington on a Plate (WOAP) was put on pause.

In what mirrored a scene from MasterChef, the trio approached the judges – WOAP’s Beth Brash​, Soul Shack head chef Rick Unuia​, Burger Liquor’s head chef Lam Nguyen​ and Garage Project’s Ash James​ – one by one with their burgers, explaining what ingredients were used and what inspired them.

READ MORE:

* Capital's restaurants crank up the creativity for Wellington on a Plate in level 2

* 'Relief and a bit of a scramble' for restaurants as Wellington On A Plate back on the capital's menu

* What to eat during lockdown? How about an Ashley Shroomfield burger

* Burger Wellington is off, but burger in Wellington continues



Boslem was up first.

His burger, ‘‘the Bibim-bap’’, was inspired by a Korean dish called bibimbap, he said.

“The burger has sushi rice buns, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, gochujang, sesame seeds, a fried egg and a beef patty seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil,” Boslem said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Brock Boslem's burger had sushi rice buns, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, gochujang, sesame seeds, a fried egg and a beef patty seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. His burger was inspired by Korean rice dish, bibimbap.

“I was aimlessly scrolling on my phone and saw there were buns made out of rice. I wanted to make bibimbap at home – I just tried to reshape it into a burger.”

Clare travelled from the Kāpiti Coast to take part in the competition.

When it was her turn, she presented the ‘’Loosen up my Buckle’' burger – a pork and chorizo patty in a kaiser bun with smokey caramelised onions, apple slaw, blue cheese spread, maple bacon chips and wedges with pickle-naise.

Clare said she and her husband spoke about what they would want to put in a burger and the primary school teacher made it work – even incorporating her husband’s love for chips in burgers.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Cat Clare’s burger, the ‘’Loosen up my Buckle’’ burger, has maple bacon chips.

The last contestant was Arasu, who presented “The Mighty Meaty”.

Arasu’s burger had a venison patty, streaky bacon, havarti smoked cheese, tomato parmesan chutney, honey caramelised onions and lime coriander sauce.

“I was inspired by native ingredients and the Arborist’s Burger Wellington,” Arasu said. “I tried to forage for all of the ingredients but I couldn't get them so I bought them.”

During tasting, the judges did not hold back – slicing through the burgers to show the cross-section and chomping down so their palates could experience the full flavours of each dish.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dharun Arasu made his burger buns from scratch. The food blogger says he tried to forage for all of the ingredients for his burger but he could not get them so he bought them.

And after returning from deliberations, Brash said it was a difficult decision to name a winner.

Boslem was praised for his innovation and the judges were blown away by Arasu making his burger – including the buns – from scratch.

But it was Clare who was crowned the ultimate burger queen, receiving a prize pack from Garage Project and goodies from WOAP.

“We loved the rollercoaster of flavours and the flavour bombs throughout,” Brash said. Fellow judge Lam Nguyen complimented the burger’s solidness and freshness.

But it was fellow judge, Ash James, who summed up the winning burger nicely.

“It was a great morsel.”