New name revealed for Australia's controversial Coon cheese

Australian cheese brand Coon has announced it is rebranding to the name CHEER.

Australian dairy brand Coon will now be sold under the name Cheer, the company has announced.

The cheese, originally named for American cheesemaker Edward William Coon, was dropped after years of criticism linking the word to its historical use as a racial slur.

SUPPLIED The cheese was originally named after American cheesemaker Edward William Coon.

"Treating people with respect and without discrimination is one of our basic principles and it is imperative that we continue to uphold this in everything we do," Lino A. Saputo, CEO of parent company Saputo Inc, said in a statement.

The re-brand was announced in July 2020 after Australian comedian Josh Thomas led calls for a name change amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Thomas took to social media to lead the call, posting a photo of the cheese alongside the caption: "Hey Australia - are we still chill with this?''

After taking the criticism onboard, Saputo announced the 85-year-old brand would drop the name.

“After thorough consideration, Saputo has decided to retire the Coon brand name,” a statement released by company at the time read.

Creative Director Cam Bruce promised customers that while the name may be different, the recipe would stay the same.

"Cheer Cheese is the same recipe that millions have come to love, and will continue to grow up with, for generations to come. We remain committed to our Australian farmers who continue to produce the high-quality milk that goes into all of our products, including Cheer Cheese," he said.

Production of the Coon brand started in Australia in 1935 but stopped in 1942 due to WWII. However, it resumed in 1948.

The cheese was reportedly made in a red waxed cloth known as ''Red Coon''.