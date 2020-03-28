Recipe: Coconut chicken curry with cashews & coriander

A curry from scratch in half an hour? Step this way.

No need to rely on a bought flavour paste for this tasty curry, which is a complete meal in a bowl cooked in under 30 minutes.

COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY WITH CASHEWS & CORIANDER

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp peanut or canola oil

1 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

5cm piece ginger, peeled, finely grated

2 tsp garam marsala

1 tsp ground turmeric

600g boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 5cm pieces

200ml coconut milk

500ml chicken stock

½ tsp salt

2-3 cups mixed greens (such as green beans, broccoli, frozen peas, baby spinach)

Juice of 1 lime (or ½ lemon)

¼ cup coriander leaves, chopped

Steamed rice and roasted cashews to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a wide saucepan over medium heat then add the mustard and cumin seeds. Cook for 1 minute or until they begin to pop.

Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.

Add the garam marsala and turmeric and stir well. Add the chicken and stir to coat in the spices then add the coconut milk, stock and salt. Bring to a gentle simmer then cook for 12-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and just tender.

Add the greens and cook for a further 3-5 minutes until tender.

Stir in the lime juice and coriander and adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve with rice, garnished with the cashews.