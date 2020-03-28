Recipe: Coconut chicken curry with cashews & coriander
No need to rely on a bought flavour paste for this tasty curry, which is a complete meal in a bowl cooked in under 30 minutes.
COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY WITH CASHEWS & CORIANDER
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 tbsp peanut or canola oil
1 tsp black mustard seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 onion, sliced
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
5cm piece ginger, peeled, finely grated
2 tsp garam marsala
1 tsp ground turmeric
600g boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 5cm pieces
200ml coconut milk
500ml chicken stock
½ tsp salt
2-3 cups mixed greens (such as green beans, broccoli, frozen peas, baby spinach)
Juice of 1 lime (or ½ lemon)
¼ cup coriander leaves, chopped
Steamed rice and roasted cashews to serve
Method
Heat the oil in a wide saucepan over medium heat then add the mustard and cumin seeds. Cook for 1 minute or until they begin to pop.
Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.
Add the garam marsala and turmeric and stir well. Add the chicken and stir to coat in the spices then add the coconut milk, stock and salt. Bring to a gentle simmer then cook for 12-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and just tender.
Add the greens and cook for a further 3-5 minutes until tender.
Stir in the lime juice and coriander and adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve with rice, garnished with the cashews.
