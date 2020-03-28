Recipe: Israeli chopped chicken salad

This colourful salad would also be a good way to use up leftover roast chicken.

This innovative salad is a seductive medley of textures, colours and flavours.

ISRAELI CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD

Serves 4

Ingredients

75ml extra virgin olive oil (5 tbsp), plus extra to drizzle

500g skinned and boned chicken thigh fillets

1 piece flatbread, cut into 2.5cm squares

1½ tsp sumac

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

Juice of 1 lemon

Large pinch of sugar

8 radishes, coarsely chopped

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Small handful of coriander leaves, coarsely chopped

Small handful of flat-leafed parsley leaves, coarsely chopped

Small handful of mint leaves, coarsely chopped

3 tomatoes, deseeded, coarsely chopped

3 lebanese cucumbers, halved lengthwise, deseeded, coarsely chopped

1 carrot, peeled, cubed 1cm

1 long green chilli, finely chopped

¼ cup sunflower seeds, toasted

Method

Heat oven to 180C. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Season the chicken with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then cook for 5 minutes each side or until golden and cooked through. Set aside for 5 minutes or until cool enough to handle.

Meanwhile, scatter the bread squares on an oven tray, lightly drizzle with oil and toss to coat. Bake for 6 minutes or until golden.

Whisk 1 teaspoon of the sumac together with the cinnamon, lemon juice, sugar and remaining 4 tablespoons of oil in a large bowl. Season well.

Cut the chicken into 1.5cm cubes, then add to the bowl, along with the radishes, spring onions, herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrot, chilli and sunflower seeds. Toss to combine, then scatter with the bread and remaining sumac to serve.