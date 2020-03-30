Recipe: Lebanese chicken with beetroot, pomegranate and toum - My Food Bag

LEBANESE CHICKEN WITH BEETROOT, POMEGRANATE AND TOUM

Serves 4

Ready in 35 mins

Recipe courtesy of My Food Bag, from its gourmet collection.

Ingredients

Chicken and beetroot

1 beetroot, diced 1cm

300g chicken thighs

Chicken spices (1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp smoked paprika, ½ tsp ground coriander, ½ tsp ground cinnamon, ½ tsp black pepper)

Couscous

½ cup boiling water

120g couscous

1 carrot, grated

50g pomegranate arils

Juice of ½ lemon

Pistachio seed mix (2 Tbsp chopped pistachios, 2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds, 2 Tbsp sunflower seeds)

Method

Preheat oven to 220C. Bring a full kettle of water to the boil.

Prep and cook beetroot:

Toss beetroot on a lined oven tray with a drizzle of oil and balsamic vinegar. Season and roast in oven for about 25 minutes, until tender.

Prep and cook chicken:

Pat chicken dry and toss in a bowl with a drizzle of oil and Lebanese chicken spices. Season with salt. Heat a drizzle of oil in a frypan on medium-high heat. Cook chicken for 5-6 minutes each side (depending on thickness), or until cooked through. Rest, covered before thinly slicing.

Prep and cook couscous:

In a heat-proof bowl combine boiling water measure, couscous and a pinch of salt. Stir, cover and leave to swell for 5 minutes.

Finish couscous: When couscous is cooked, fluff up grains with a fork. Add remaining couscous ingredients, drizzle with olive oil, toss to combine and season to taste.

Serve couscous and beetroot topped with chicken, toum, mint and remaining pomegranate.

