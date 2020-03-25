Recipes: Homemade no-knead four-ingredient and oat and seed bread

Bread is a basic food staple for many of us. It can easily be made at home with a good recipe and some basic bread-making know-how.

I have prepared the majority of my family's bread for the past decade (and taught many others how to), so today I will share some of my knowledge.

Although sourdough bread is where my real passion lies it is a complex recipe to grapple with on a single food page. So let's start at the beginning where I myself began. A basic no-knead bread using a small amount of baker's yeast.

Nicola Galloway Cover the dough and leave at room temperature overnight or all day, until the dough has doubled in size.

This style of bread involves a long, slow rise, resulting in flavoursome bread. It is an excellent recipe with which to learn the nuances of bread-making, and you also get a lot more bread from one jar of yeast.

Bread-making tips:

Store baker's yeast in the fridge, and ideally use within 12 months of purchase.

For bread-making it is advisable to use high-grade flour, however, as this bread is risen in a tin to hold its shape, standard flour, and also spelt flour, can be used.

Use warm water to mix the dough, about 35-40 degrees Celsius, as it will give the yeast a kick start, which is essential if your kitchen is cool.

Use butter or coconut oil to grease the tin as solid fats are more non-stick than liquid oils. Alternatively, line the tin with baking paper.

To make the most of the heated oven, bake two breads at once (double the recipe), and share a loaf with a neighbour. Or use a breadmaker to bake, set on the "bake only" function (see recipe).

Store fresh bread wrapped in a tea towel in the pantry, or cut side down in a bread bin.

The bread, once cooled, can be sliced and frozen, then toast slices straight from the freezer.

HOMEMADE NO-KNEAD BREAD

I have included two ingredient variations for this no-knead bread recipe. The first uses simply flour, water, salt, and yeast.

The second variation includes rolled oats and seeds for more nutrition, flavour and texture. However, it does require sourcing a few more ingredients.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Rising time: up to 14 hours

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Makes a 850g loaf

FOUR-INGREDIENT BREAD

500g (3 ⅓ cups) white flour (or a combination of white and wholemeal flours)

6g (rounded tsp) salt

½ tsp active dried yeast

400ml warm water

OAT & SEED BREAD

225g (1 ½ cups) white flour

120g (1 cup) wholemeal flour

50g (½ cup) rolled oats

50g (⅓ cup) sunflower and/or pumpkin seeds

20g (2 tbsp) ground flaxseeds or whole chia seeds

6g (rounded tsp) salt

½ tsp active dried yeast

400ml warm water

Sesame seeds for sprinkling

For both recipes, in a mixing bowl combine the dry ingredients, including the yeast. Pour over the water and use a spatula to thoroughly mix together into a sticky dough. Cover with a plate and leave at room temperature overnight or all day, around 8-10 hours, until the dough has doubled in size.

Use a spatula to fold over the dough 3-4 times, then scoop into a greased or lined bread tin or breadmaker tin. Sprinkle with sesame seeds (optional).

Cover the tin with a plastic bag to prevent the dough drying out (making sure it doesn't touch the dough). Keep in a warm position (18-24C) for 3-4 hours until the dough has risen to the top of the tin, or by about a third.

Preheat oven to 220C. Place a roasting tray in the bottom of the oven.

Once the oven is heated put the bread tin in the oven and immediately pour one cup of boiling water into the preheated roasting tray. This creates steam for a good rise and a thin crust. Turn down the heat to 200C and bake for 50-55 minutes until the bread is golden.

Alternatively bake in a breadmaker using the "bake only" setting.

Cool completely on a rack before slicing.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, culinary tutor and homemade enthusiast. homegrown-kitchen.co.nz