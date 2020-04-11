Recipe: Dark chocolate bark with pistachios, ginger & coconut

Try this dangerously scoffable, unashamedly sweet Easter treat.

A great treat to give as a gift – and it's super easy. The trick to making this taste incredible is to use roasted pistachio nuts.

DARK CHOCOLATE BARK WITH PISTACHIOS, GINGER & COCONUT

Ingredients

375g dark chocolate (we used Whittaker's 72 per cent cocoa solids)

100g crystalised ginger, roughly chopped

75g pistachio nuts, roasted*, roughly chopped

½ cup coconut chips, lightly toasted

Method

Grease and line a baking tray.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler or metal bowl set over a pot of simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.

Pour chocolate onto baking tray and spread evenly to make a rectangular shape about 30 x 20cm.

Sprinkle ginger, pistachios and coconut chips over the chocolate, pressing them in slightly.

Place tray in the fridge until chocolate has set, about 1 hour, then cut or break into desired sizes and shapes.

* Roast nuts in a baking tray at 150C for 10-15 minutes. Cool completely before using.