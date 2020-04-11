Recipe: Chocolate hazelnut praline fudge

Stand by for morsels of deliciousness.

This fabulous fudge is flavoured with Frangelico, a hazelnut liqueur, as well as roasted hazelnuts. Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, it will keep for several months (in theory, at least).

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT PRALINE FUDGE

Makes about 50 pieces

Ingredients

Praline

50g caster sugar

50g hazelnuts, lightly toasted and skins rubbed off, very coarsely chopped

Fudge

395g can sweetened condensed milk

500g dark chocolate (50-70 per cent cocoa solids), broken into squares

⅓ cup Frangelico liqueur

Method

​Praline: Line a small tray with baking paper. Place sugar in a small non-stick saucepan over a high heat. When it starts to melt around the edges, swirl pan then reduce heat to medium, swirling from time to time.

Once sugar has dissolved completely, add hazelnuts and stir to coat them thoroughly. If necessary, continue to cook until toffee is a rich amber colour.

Pour onto the baking paper and allow to cool completely (about 30 minutes).

Break praline into smaller pieces and process until you have the consistency of fine breadcrumbs. Store in an airtight container until needed.

Fudge: Line an 18cm x 28cm slice tray with baking paper. Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heat on medium power for 4-5 minutes or until chocolate has melted, stirring 2-3 times during melting.

Heat condensed milk carefully until warmed through. Add to melted chocolate along with Frangelico and half the hazelnut praline.

Pour fudge into prepared tray and place in fridge until firm. Cut into squares and top each square with a good sprinkle of praline.