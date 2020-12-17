Recipe: BBQ beef fillet medallions Caprese

With a premium cut of meat like eye fillet, simple cooking is always the best way to make the natural quality shine through.

Grilled steak paired with balsamic, basil, cherry mozzarella and tomatoes is a simple, but sublime combination.

BBQ BEEF FILLET MEDALLIONS CAPRESE

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 x 120g medallions beef eye fillet steaks, at room temperature

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

250g fresh cherry mozzarella balls

Fresh basil leaves

Reduced balsamic vinegar

Method

Preheat a barbecue to medium-high. Lightly brush beef steaks with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place steaks on the grill and cook for 2 minutes on each side for medium rare, or longer to your desired doneness.

Remove to a platter to rest for 5 minutes. Scatter with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil; drizzle with balsamic glaze just before serving.