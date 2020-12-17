Recipe: Grilled asparagus & buckwheat salad with rocket dressing
Naturally gluten-free buckwheat is a good addition to any summer vegetable salad combination.
The slightly nutty flavour of buckwheat is complemented in this salad by the vibrant, peppery kick of the rocket dressing.
GRILLED ASPARAGUS & BUCKWHEAT SALAD WITH ROCKET DRESSING
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 cup buckwheat (groats)
2 bunches asparagus, trimmed Olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup rocket
1/3 cup roast pistachio nuts, roughly chopped
Pomegranate arils (if available)
For the rocket dresisng
2 cloves garlic, peeled
1 cup rocket, tightly packed
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Cook buckwheat in boiling water for 8 minutes, or until just tender to the bite. Drain well and set aside to cool.
Preheat a barbecue to medium-high. Toss the asparagus with a little oil to coat. Season with salt and pepper and place on the grill. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side, until lightly charred. Remove to cool, then slice spears on an angle into thirds.
To make the dressing, put the garlic and rocket in a food processor and pulse to chop. Add lemon juice and then, with the motor running, pour in oil slowly and process to form a smooth dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Combine the buckwheat, asparagus and rocket in a large bowl. Pour over the dressing and toss well to coat. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve scattered with pistachios and pomegranate arils.
