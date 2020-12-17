Recipe: Grilled asparagus & buckwheat salad with rocket dressing

Naturally gluten-free buckwheat is a good addition to any summer vegetable salad combination.

The slightly nutty flavour of buckwheat is complemented in this salad by the vibrant, peppery kick of the rocket dressing.

Julie Le Clerc The slightly nutty flavour of buckwheat is complemented in this salad by the vibrant, peppery kick of the rocket dressing.

GRILLED ASPARAGUS & BUCKWHEAT SALAD WITH ROCKET DRESSING

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 cup buckwheat (groats)

2 bunches asparagus, trimmed Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup rocket

1/3 cup roast pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

Pomegranate arils (if available)

For the rocket dresisng

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 cup rocket, tightly packed

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Cook buckwheat in boiling water for 8 minutes, or until just tender to the bite. Drain well and set aside to cool.

Preheat a barbecue to medium-high. Toss the asparagus with a little oil to coat. Season with salt and pepper and place on the grill. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side, until lightly charred. Remove to cool, then slice spears on an angle into thirds.

To make the dressing, put the garlic and rocket in a food processor and pulse to chop. Add lemon juice and then, with the motor running, pour in oil slowly and process to form a smooth dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine the buckwheat, asparagus and rocket in a large bowl. Pour over the dressing and toss well to coat. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve scattered with pistachios and pomegranate arils.