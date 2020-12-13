10 ideas for Christmas mains, from meaty to vegan
It’s the great annual debate.
It’s the one that will set the tone for the big day and give an indication of what kind of Christmas you and your invited guests are going to have.
What to have for Christmas dinner?
To help you out and give you plenty of options, below are 10 options to suit everyone from lamb, ham and turkey lovers to vegans and vegetarians.
APPLE SYRUP-GLAZED HAM
This glaze can be made up to a week before you need it, and the ham can be skinned, scored and studded a day ahead.
FULL RECIPE: Apple syrup-glazed ham
ROAST LEG OF LAMB WITH RAS EL HANOUT
Delivering a truly stunning main course, don't be put off this recipe by the number of ingredients involved. To continue the Moroccan theme, serve the lamb with a roasted carrot and orange salad.
FULL RECIPE: Roast leg of lamb with ras el hanout
ROAST TURKEY WITH PORK, CHERRY & PISTACHIO STUFFING
Not only is the stuffing for this turkey dish colourful and crunchy, it’s also extremely flavourful.
FULL RECIPE: Roast turkey with pork, cherry and pistachio stuffing
CHICKEN WITH POMEGRANATE, RAS EL HANOUT STUFFING & LABNEH
With a shorter cooking time and more reliably juicy meat, chicken is a terrific alternative to turkey. This recipe, inspired by the flavours of North Africa and the Middle East, is particularly tasty.
FULL RECIPE: Chicken with pomegranate, ras el hanout stuffing & labneh
ROAST CHICKEN WITH CRANBERRY AND ORANGE STUFFING
Give your roast chook the festive treatment with this orange and cranberry makeover. The stuffing can be made ahead of time, but it’s best left out of the bird until just before cooking.
FULL RECIPE: Roast Chicken with Cranberry and Orange Stuffing
STANDING RIB ROAST WITH HORSERADISH CRUST & HONEY GLAZED CARROTS
This is a spectacular piece of meat and adaptable, too – one rib bone will serve two people so a five-rib should feed a crowd of 10. Cooking beef on the bone gives it a great depth of flavour and sweetness. The most important step is to weigh the beef before you start roasting, so you know how long to cook it for.
FULL RECIPE: Standing rib roast with horseradish crust & honey glazed carrots
SUMAC AND ORANGE SALMON
Fish is a terrific lighter option for Christmas Day fare and this recipe adds a touch of Middle Eastern flavour. Sumac is available from good supermarkets and specialty food stores.
FULL RECIPE: Sumac and orange salmon
ROASTED SALMON WITH PICKLED BABY BEETROOT & CREME FRAICHE DRESSING
Not only does the accompaniment and dressing make it really feel like a summer dish, you can also serve it on a platter for easy sharing.
FULL RECIPE: Roasted salmon with pickled baby beetroot & creme fraiche dressing
EGGPLANT & PORCINI STUFFED CAPSICUMS WITH QUINOA TABOULEH
A terrific option for the vegetarians in your life, this is both hearty and looks sumptuous.
FULL RECIPE: Eggplant & porcini stuffed capsicums with quinoa tabouleh
WHOLE ROASTED SPICED CAULIFLOWER WITH GARLICKY KUMARA MASH AND POMEGRANATE
Super simple and cheap to make, this roasted cauli is a great option for a vegan main. If you can't find a fresh pomegranate, some finely diced red onion soaked in a bit of white wine vinegar and water works well as a replacement for a bit of colour and pop of acidity.
FULL RECIPE: Whole roasted spiced cauliflower with garlicky kumara mash and pomegranate
