Recipe: Cassata

CASSATA

Serves 8-10

The Cassata originates from Sicily and is traditionally made with sponge cake – this is the ice cream version.

It will keep for three to four weeks in the freezer, so you can prepare it in advance and slice off servings as required. You can also mix up the filling ingredients, using whatever you prefer – try almonds, dried apricots, white chocolate, or even fresh berries in the cream filling instead of the pistachios, chocolate and cherries.

Ingredients

2 litres vanilla ice cream

2 litres chocolate ice cream

1 vanilla bean

250ml cream

2 tablespoons icing sugar, plus extra for dusting

½ cup pistachio nuts, shelled

¾ cup dark chocolate chips

75g red candied cherries

75g green candied cherries

Method

Line a medium-sized mixing bowl with cling film.

Using clean hands, scoop out the vanilla ice-cream and press it evenly over the sides and bottom of the mixing bowl to give a 2cm-thick layer of ice-cream. Repeat with a layer of chocolate ice-cream on top of the vanilla, to give 2 layers of ice-cream. Place the bowl in the freezer while you prepare the final layer.

Split the vanilla bean in half and use the point of a knife to scrape out the seeds. Place the cream in a clean bowl and whip together with the vanilla seeds and sugar until firm. Gently fold the pistachio nuts, chocolate chips and red and green candied cherries into the cream mixture until combined.

Take the bowl of layered ice-cream out of the freezer and fill the centre with the cream mix. Smooth the top, cover with cling film and place back in the freezer for at least a few hours until frozen.

To serve, run the outside of the bowl under hot water until the cling film pulls away from the bowl. Invert the bowl on to a flat plate and turn out the cassata. Cut into wedges and place horizontally on serving plates so you can see the 3 layers. Dust with icing sugar before serving.