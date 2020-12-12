Recipe: Hazelnut & Fig Panforte
Panforte is a glorious combination of spices, dried fruit, whole nuts and honey in a dense little cake.
Serve thin slices with coffee after festive feasting, or cut into thick wedges and wrap with brown paper and twine for an edible Christmas gift.
HAZELNUT & FIG PANFORTE
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Makes 1 large panforte, or 4 small cakes.
Ingredients
1 cup (150g) roasted hazelnuts
1 cup (150g) blanched almonds
¾ cup (100g) dried figs, quartered
¼ cup (40g) mixed peel
zest of 1 orange
100g quality dark chocolate, chopped
½ cup (70g) white flour (can use gluten-free flour)
2 tbsp cocoa powder
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp mixed spice
¼ tsp finely ground black pepper
½ cup (100g) sugar
¼ cup (70g) honey
30g butter
Method
Preheat oven to 170°C (fan bake 150°C). Line the base of a 25cm round cake tin or 4 x 10cm round tins.
In a mixing bowl, combine the nuts, figs, mixed peel, orange zest, chocolate, flour, cocoa and spices.
Heat the sugar, honey and butter together in a saucepan, until the sugar dissolves. Pour this over the dry ingredients and fold together. Quickly spoon the mixture into the tin/s and use a spatula to spread and press down evenly. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until fragrant and firm to the touch. Leave to cool completely in the tin/s on a cooling rack.
Once cool, remove the panforte from the tin/s and wrap in baking paper. Store in an airtight container in the pantry for up to a month. Cut thin slices to serve.
If gifting, cut the larger cake into quarters, wrap in brown paper and secure with kitchen string.
Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.
