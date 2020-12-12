Recipe: Hazelnut & Fig Panforte

Panforte is a glorious combination of spices, dried fruit, whole nuts and honey in a dense little cake.

Serve thin slices with coffee after festive feasting, or cut into thick wedges and wrap with brown paper and twine for an edible Christmas gift.

HAZELNUT & FIG PANFORTE

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Makes 1 large panforte, or 4 small cakes.

Ingredients

1 cup (150g) roasted hazelnuts

1 cup (150g) blanched almonds

¾ cup (100g) dried figs, quartered

¼ cup (40g) mixed peel

zest of 1 orange

100g quality dark chocolate, chopped

½ cup (70g) white flour (can use gluten-free flour)

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp mixed spice

¼ tsp finely ground black pepper

½ cup (100g) sugar

¼ cup (70g) honey

30g butter

Method

Preheat oven to 170°C (fan bake 150°C). Line the base of a 25cm round cake tin or 4 x 10cm round tins.

In a mixing bowl, combine the nuts, figs, mixed peel, orange zest, chocolate, flour, cocoa and spices.

Heat the sugar, honey and butter together in a saucepan, until the sugar dissolves. Pour this over the dry ingredients and fold together. Quickly spoon the mixture into the tin/s and use a spatula to spread and press down evenly. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until fragrant and firm to the touch. Leave to cool completely in the tin/s on a cooling rack.

Once cool, remove the panforte from the tin/s and wrap in baking paper. Store in an airtight container in the pantry for up to a month. Cut thin slices to serve.

If gifting, cut the larger cake into quarters, wrap in brown paper and secure with kitchen string.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz