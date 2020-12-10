Recipe: Chocolate cherry brandy snap tarts

Christmas desserts need not be complicated or long-winded affairs.

In season, berries and stone fruit bring freshness and colour to desserts. In New Zealand, we are lucky to have the holiday season fall in summertime, with an abundance of ripe summer fruit at our fingertips. They truly are essential components to the kiwi Christmas table, so let’s make the most of them. Happy holidays and festive feasting.

Nicola Galloway The tarts could also be decorated with edible glitter to make them extra special.

CHOCOLATE CHERRY BRANDY SNAP TARTS

These little brandy snap tarts will satisfy any chocolate lover.

A simple chocolate ganache is encased in brandy snap tart shells (or use small sweet pastry cases) and topped with shiny bauble-like cherries. The tarts could also be decorated with edible glitter to make them extra special.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Makes 8

Ingredients

¾ cup (200ml) cream

200g quality dark chocolate, roughly chopped

8 store-bought brandy snap tart shells

24 ripe cherries, stalks removed

Method

Place the cream into a saucepan. Heat over a low heat, until the cream begins to foam and bubble around the edges. Remove from the heat and add the chopped chocolate. Stir until combined. Evenly pour the chocolate ganache into the tart shells.

Cool for 5 minutes then nestle three cherries into each tart.

Leave to set at room temperature for 1-2 hours before serving.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz