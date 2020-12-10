Recipe: Meringue with berries & cream

This Eton mess-style dessert is as simple as it gets.

Essentially it’s a deconstructed pavlova, with meringue, berries and whipped cream. I also like to add some yoghurt to the whipped cream to balance the sweetness of the meringue.

Serve in individual glasses, or one large bowl for scooping.

MERINGUE WITH BERRIES & CREAM

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

250g selection of berries (i.e. strawberries, raspberries, boysenberries)

1 tsp sugar

150ml cream

2 tbsp natural unsweetened yoghurt

2 large meringues

handful pistachios, chopped

Method

Roughly chop the berries and place in a bowl with the sugar. Stir to combine and leave to soften while preparing the remaining ingredients.

Whisk the cream until soft peaks form. Fold through the yoghurt and whisk again until thick.

Break the meringues into bite-sized pieces. Add to the bowl of cream, along with the berries, and use a spatula to fold together 3-4 times, until just combined. Spoon into serving glasses (or a large bowl) and serve immediately garnished with chopped pistachios.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz